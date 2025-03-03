IMC 2025 Announced at MWC Barcelona: Date and Details

The IMC 2025 is organised by the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).  The IMC 2025 will take place between October 8 - 11, 2025. The venue will be in New Delhi, where the event is most likely going to happen at the Pragati Maidan.

Highlights

  • IMC 2025 was just announced by the union telecom minister of India, Jyotiraditya Scindia, at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2025, taking place in Barcelona, Spain.
  • The minister confirmed that the 9th edition of the IMC will take place in New Delhi.
  • The event is expected to attract more than 1 lakh visitors and participating from over 120+ countries is expected.

India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 was just announced by the union telecom minister of India, Jyotiraditya Scindia, at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2025, taking place in Barcelona, Spain. The minister confirmed that the 9th edition of the IMC will take place in New Delhi. The event is expected to attract more than 1 lakh visitors and participating from over 120+ countries is expected. Major telecom and tech companies in the space such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), BSNL, GSMA, Ericsson, Nokia, HFCL, Tata Consultancy Services, and more are expected to showcase their solutions during the event.




Scindia said, "Under the visionary guidance of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are witnessing a fundamental transformation that is empowering citizens, fostering innovation, and with this progress India is set to take lead in emerging technologies like 6G, AI and Quantum."

The IMC 2025 will focus on themes such as AI, 6G, 5G, and more. Companies will showcase their innovations, services, and products at this event.

