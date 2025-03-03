ACT Fibernet Improves User Experience with ACT SmartWi-Fi

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

ACT said that it has been able to improve its customers' broadband experience with this new service across all kinds of devices. A Wi-Fi network doesn't only connects smartphones to the web, but also many IoT (Internet of Things) products such as Smart TVs, fridges, smart speakers, laptops, and more.

Highlights

  • ACT Fibernet, one of the major non-telco internet service providers (ISPs) in India recently said that it has improved customers' experience with the ACT SmartWi-Fi.
  • The service is powered by its own router OS called ACT Zippy.
  • ACT had partnered with Zippy to develop this AI (artificial intelligence) technology for delivering a superior Wi-Fi experience to its customers.

ACT Fibernet, one of the major non-telco internet service providers (ISPs) in India recently said that it has improved customers' experience with the ACT SmartWi-Fi. The service is powered by its own router OS called ACT Zippy. ACT had partnered with Zippy to develop this AI (artificial intelligence) technology for delivering a superior Wi-Fi experience to its customers. ACT said that it has been able to improve its customers' broadband experience with this new service across all kinds of devices. A Wi-Fi network doesn't only connects smartphones to the web, but also many IoT (Internet of Things) products such as Smart TVs, fridges, smart speakers, laptops, and more.




Read More - Jio AirFiber Plans Under Rs 1000

ACT SmartWi-Fi users saw three times higher speeds (in the first 15 days of launch across 2,50,000 homes) delivered to all the devices than homes where this technology was not used. This clearly demonstrates that the service is improving the customers internet journey by a signficant margin. This technology from ACT was able to route the devices to the optimal Wi-Fi channels quickly for a smoother experience for the users. This means less interference and a more reliable experieince for the end user.

Read More - TRAI Suggests a Cap on Broadband Tariffs for PM-WANI Growth

In a release, ACT said, "This proprietary algorithm captures more than 15 parameters in real-time, calculating a Wi-Fi quality of experience score for each device and continuously optimizes to ensure enhanced experience across all devices, applications, and corners of the home, 24/7."

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

