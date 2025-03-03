Samsung Launches Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 – Price and Specs

Samsung has launched three new smartphones for the global market ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 at Barcelona. These new Galaxy phones are Samsung Gaalxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A36, and Samsung Galaxy A26. All are going to run on Android 15 based One UI 7 out of the box. Since these are A series devices from Galaxy, they are going to be in demand in the market. Thus, we are here with the specifications and the price of the devices.









Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 Price

Samsung's Galaxy A56 starts at EUR 479 for the base 8GB+128GB variant. The Galaxy A36 5G comes for EUR 379 for the base 8GB + 128GB. Lastly, there's the Galaxy A26 5G, which starts at EUR 299 for the 128GB storage variant. These three devices haven't made it to India, thus, it doesn't make sense to talk more about their pricing here. But let's put emphasis on the specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 are all going to get six years of OS and security updates are already running Android 15 based One UI 7 out of the box. Further, these phones have a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy A56 sports an Exynos 1580 SoC whereas the Galaxy A26 has Exynos 1380 SoC. The Galaxy A36 5G has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC. They will get the Galaxy AI features support. All the three phones have a 50MP primary camera sensor at the rear. The Galaxy 56 comes with a 12MP ultrawide camera while the Galaxy A36 comes with an 8MP ultrawide camera. There's a 5MP macro camera on both Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36. The Samsung Galaxy A26 also has a 2MP macro camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G come with a 12MP selfie sensor while the Galaxy A26 5G comes with a 13MP sensor at the front. All three phones have a 5000mAh battery where the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 can support 45W fast-charging while the Galaxy A26 can charge at 25W.