Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launched, is it the Ultimate Flagship

Xiaomi has unveiled the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra for the global and the India market. The unveiling of the new phones took place at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The highlight of the Xiaomi 15 series is not the powerful experience, but the Leica camera system. The Xiaomi 15 series comes with the Leica Summilux optical lenses and runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 out of the box. Of course, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is the more premium amongst the two phones. Let us quickly go over the specifications and the price of the Xiaomi 15 series. Note that while it has been unveiled for the Indian market too, its pricing and availability for India is still a mystery.









Xiaomi 15 Specifications:

Display: 6.36-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display

Peak Brightness: 3200 nits

Screen-to-Body Ratio: 94%

Colors: Black, White, and Green

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform

Cooling System: Xiaomi IceLoop

Battery: 5240mAh

Charging: 90W HyperCharge, 50W wireless charging

Memory: 12GB + 512GB

Camera: Triple camera system (14mm-120mm)

Main Camera: Leica Summilux lens, ƒ/1.62 aperture, Light Hunter 900 sensor

Telephoto: Leica 60mm, 50MP sensor

Ultra-wide: Leica 14mm, 50MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture

Video: 8K @ 30fps, Dolby Vision 4K @ 60fps

Audio: 4-Mic array

OS: Xiaomi HyperOS 2

Price: Starting at EUR 999 (12GB + 256GB)

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Speifications:

Display: 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display

Resolution: 3200 x 1440

Pixel Density: 522 ppi

Peak Brightness: 3200 nits

Always-On Display: 1Hz

Fingerprint Sensor: Ultrasonic

Build: Xiaomi Guardian Structure, Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform

Cooling System: Xiaomi IceLoop

Battery: 5410mAh

Charging: 90W HyperCharge, 80W wireless HyperCharge

Memory: 16GB + 512GB

Camera: Quad camera system (14mm-200mm)

Main Camera: 23mm Leica 1-inch, 50MP Sony LYT-900 sensor, ƒ/1.63 aperture, 14EV HDR

Telephoto: 70mm Leica floating, macro capability (10cm)

Ultra-telephoto: 100mm Leica, 200MP, in-sensor zoom up to 200mm

Ultra-wide: 14mm Leica

Video: 4K @ 120fps (main and periscope), Dolby Vision 4K @ 60fps, 10-bit Log video, UIS, EIS

Audio: 4-Mic array

OS: Xiaomi HyperOS 2

Additional Features: Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition (sold separately)

Price: Starting at EUR 1499 (16GB + 512GB)