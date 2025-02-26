Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, M06 5G Launch Date Confirmed for India

Samsung, one of the largest smartphone sellers in India, is soon going to launch two new affordable 5G phones in the Galaxy M series in the country. These two devices are Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G. Samsung had already confirmed that it will be launching these devices in India soon. But now, the date of the launch is out.









Read More - Vivo X200 Ultra Could Beat iPhone in Video Recording: What to Know

Samsung released a teaser poster for the launch which said that these two devices will go official in India on February 27, 2025, at 12 PM in India. The company has a dedicated landing page for the two devices on Amazon India, confirming that they will go on sale from the platform as well as Samsung's own website.

Read More - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Powered Phones Can Receive 8 Years of OS, Security Update

The two devices have a pill shaped camera layout in the rear. The Galaxy M16 5G seems to have a triple-camera setup at the rear while the Galaxy M06 5G will have a dual-camera setup. It will be interesting to see how large the battery inside these devices is. Samsung is known to launch the Galaxy M series with large batteries. No other details have been given by Samsung at this point. Since the launch is just a day from here, stay tuned for more details.