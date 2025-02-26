Vivo X200 Ultra Could Beat iPhone in Video Recording: What to Know

Vivo is expected to come out with a new powerful smartphone called Vivo X200 Ultra. This new phone from Vivo is expected to take the camera experience of the users to the next level, especially in the video recording front. The Vivo X200 Pro is already excellent at imaging capabilities. But in the video recording segment, it is always the iPhones that have the lead. That is what Vivo is trying to change with the X200 Ultra. The Vivo X200 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm Snadragon 8 Elite SoC.









It is likely to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle oversized sensor, a 50MP main camera sensor with a 35mm native focal length, and a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor with enhanced light intake. Vivo is trying to achieve a full range larger sensor setup across all focal lengths with this camera setup. This is not something that has ever been seen before in the smartphone industry.

Vivo will also include two self-developed imaging chips on the device to enhance camera experience and results. The company is working on a custom external professional imaging system, one which will take the videography to the next level.

According to reports online, the Vivo X200 Ultra is said to be able to support 4K 60fps video recording in all focal lengths. This is not something any other smartphone can support at the moment. Thus, the Vivo X200 Ultra will likely be one of the best camera phones in the world. The company has already launched the Vivo X200 and the X200 Pro in India in December 2024. It will be interesting to see if Vivo also brings the X200 Ultra for the Indian market and compete with giants like Samsung and Apple in the ultra-premium segment.