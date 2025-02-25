MediaTek Launches Dimensity 7400, Dimensity 6400 SoC

MediaTek has launched three new chipsets - Dimensity 7400, Dimensity 7400X, and Dimensity 6400. The Dimensity 7400 series chips are geared for advanced gaming and supporting AI (artificial intelligence) features. The Dimensity 6400 SoC is made with affordable smartphones in mind to deliver 5G at a lower cost. The Dimensity 7400 SoCs come with an octa-core CPU with 4 x Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6 GHz and 4 x Arm Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2 GHz. These chips are built on TSMC's 4nm process node and are geared for efficiency. The Dimensity 7400 series chips also feature MediaTek Advanced Gaming Technology (MAGT) 3.0 for a great graphics experience.









The Dimensity 7400 chips come with Imagiq 950 high-end signal processor for camera. There's also Google Ultra HDR support for vivid colours and great dynamic range.

The Dimensity 6400 comes with an octa-core CPU as well, with 2 x Arm Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.5 GHz and 6 x Arm Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2 GHz. This chip is built on TSMC's 6nm process node and will deliver efficiency with power for affordable phones.

Yenchi Lee, General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business, said, "With our Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 6400 chipsets, MediaTek is proving once again that it has the capability to bring incredible smartphone experience to more affordable price ranges. Whether gaming, using the latest AI applications, or taking photos and videos, users can enjoy the significant performance and impressive energy efficiency that they have come to expect from the Dimensity family."

The first smartphones powered by the Dimensity 7400 series chips will be available in Q1 2025. As for the availability of Dimensity 6400, MediaTek hasn't given a clear timeline. It will be interesting to see which is the first smartphone or brand to use these new chips from MediaTek.