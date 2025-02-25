iQOO Neo 10R 5G to Support 90fps Gaming for Straight Five Hours

iQOO, sub-brand of Chinese phone maker Vivo, recently said that the upcoming iQOO Neo 10R is capable of delivering five hours of non-stop most stable 90fps gaming in the price segment. The company has previously said that the price will be under Rs 30,000 for the phone. Quoting a gaming test done by Digit.in, iQOO said that the iQOO Neo 10R scored an average of 87fps on the five hour test conducted among the smartphones launched until now and are under Rs 30,000 which can support 90fps.









To support this, there's a large battery inside. iQOO has confirmed the presence of a 6400mAh battery inside the device. In fact, the company said that this device will feature the segment's slimmest 6400mAh battery with support for 80W Flashcharge technology. iQOO Neo 10R 5G is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. It is claimed to be the most powerful phone in the price segment.

iQOO Neo 10R 5G will feature a dual-camera setup and will come in an exclusive dual-tone blue variant called Raging Blue for India. There will be another grey colour variant called Moonknight Titanium available for the users. In the AnTuTu test, the iQOO Neo 10R scored 1.7+ million points. For quick response, the display of the device supports 2000Hz touch-response rate.

Users can switch the device in different modes such as monster-mode, dedicated e-sports mode, and more to improve their gaming experience. The device is conirmed to feature a 1.5K Eye Care AMOLED display with 3840Hz PWM dimmming and support for 4500nits of peak brightness. The exact price of the device and the camera specifications will be known only after the launch.

The iQOO Neo 10R 5G is slated to launch on March 11, 2025 in India. This is only a few days from here.