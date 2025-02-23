JioBharat K1 Karbonn 4G Now Available for Just Rs 699

The JioBharat K1 Karbonn 4G, a keypad phone from Reliance Jio is now available for just Rs 699. This price is effective for the Black and Grey variant of the device. The Black and Red variant is priced at Rs 939. Both variants are available for users on Amazon India and can alternatively be purchased from JioMart.









JioBharat K1 Karbonn 4G has 0.05GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage (expandable). The battery capacity is 1000mAh and can accommodate a single nano-SIM which is Jio-locked. So networks of Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will not work with this phone.

The highlight of this device is that it can support a 4G network, has cheaper plans, and can also run a variety of applications such as JioTV, JioSoundPay, JioSaavn, JioPay and has a long-lasting battery. There's a digital camera too at the rear for clicking photos. The screen size is 1.77-inch, standard for keypad phones. The screen resolution is 720p, which is enough for a display of this size and the cost.

On Amazon, out of the 5 stars, JioBharat K1 Karbonn 4G is rated 3.3 Stars after 3,592 ratings. Note that there are more new devices available from Jio such as JioPhone Prima 2. This is also a feature phone available for customers throughout India and is also a Jio-locked phone and supports JioPhone affordable recharge packs. Jio packs the charging adapter inside the box of the device.

With JioPay supported on this phone, users can also make UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments on the go. All this at just Rs 699 is a great deal for the consumer who doesn't want to pay a lot of money for being connected to a 4G network.