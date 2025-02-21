OnePlus 13 Arctic Dawn Looks Extremely Beautiful!

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OnePlus 13 is arguably one of the best looking smartphones in the market right now. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and has almost a flat display. The alert slider is retained by the OnePlus 13, and there's a Type-C port at the bottom for charging and data transfer.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 13 launched in India in January.
  • The device is now available with retailers and in online marketplaces.
  • The OnePlus 13 also launched in a white colour, which is officially called the Arctic Dawn variant.

oneplus 13 glacial white looks extremely beautiful

OnePlus 13 launched in India in January. The device is now available with retailers and in online marketplaces. This time, the OnePlus 13 also launched in a white colour, which is officially called the Arctic Dawn variant. Arguably, this is the best-looking variant of the smartphone. The Arctic Dawn variant is available in two prices - Rs 69,999 for the 12GB+256GB and Rs 76,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant. Take a look at the photos of the device below.




OnePlus 13 Artic Dawn, How Does it Look?

oneplus 13 glacial white looks extremely beautiful (2) oneplus 13 glacial white looks extremely beautiful (4) oneplus 13 glacial white looks extremely beautiful (3) oneplus 13 glacial white looks extremely beautiful (1)

The power button and volume rockers are on the right.

The camera cutout is this time different than what we saw on the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12. The placement has actually changed, and the H of Hasselblad is this time out of the camera ring. It definitely gives off a premium vibe and would look really great in anyone's hands.

Expert Opinion

