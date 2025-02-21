AI-Powered Running Startup Ochy Secures USD 1.7 Million, Announces adidas adiClub Integration



Ochy, an AI-powered running gait analysis platform, has raised USD 1.7 million in a pre-seed funding round. The French startup also announced its integration into Adidas' adiClub loyalty program, marking a step toward its mission of enhancing performance and preventing injuries for runners worldwide, according to the company statement on February 19.

Investors Back Ochy's AI Gait Technology

The funding round was led by Redstone's Social Impact Fund, with participation from Look AI Ventures, BPI France, Berkeley SkyDeck, and strategic investors, including Agile Physical Therapy. The capital will accelerate Ochy's growth, supporting advancements in its computer vision AI technology, global expansion, and community engagement initiatives.

"These key developments bring us closer to our vision of democratizing access to motion analysis and making lab-quality running gait analysis accessible to everyone, everywhere," says Khaldon Evans, Co-founder and CEO of Ochy. "With our innovative AI solution, a partnership with an iconic global brand like Adidas, and the support of forward-thinking investors, we are building a foundation to help runners achieve their goals and reduce injuries."

Adidas adiClub Integration

As part of the Adidas adiClub loyalty program, Ochy is now available under the partner offers section. Members can redeem points to access Ochy's biomechanics analysis for free, receiving a three-month trial aimed at improving running form and reducing injury risk.

With this integration, Adidas joins the list of athletic partners for Ochy, including the French Athletics Federation, the company said.

"Ochy makes biomechanical analysis accessible to all runners using a standard smartphone camera. By analyzing a video of a runner's performance, its computer vision AI technology provides detailed insights into posture and stride in just 60 seconds, along with tailored recommendations," the AI startup explained.

Ochy

Ochy says it is "revolutionizing biomechanics with advanced AI and computer vision technology that delivers real-time running form and gait analysis through a standard smartphone camera."