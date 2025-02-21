iqoo neo 10r leaked price surfaces online

iQOO is soon going to launch a new powerhouse of a phone for the Indian market. The last major launch from the company was the iQOO 13 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. Now a new phone called iQOO Neo 10R will launch soon and its chip along with launch date has been confirmed. But apart from that, the device's leaked price is now making rounds online. The iQOO Neo 10R is going to launch for Rs 34,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, said Yogesh Brar, a popular tipster on a social media post on X. Note that this is the box price. The tipster also mentioned that the final price of the device will be under Rs 30,000 after discounts.









The iQOO Neo 10R is confirmed to launch in India on March 10, 2025. The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. This is a powerful chipset and is capable of running on-device AI (artificial intelligence) features. iQOO has previously said that the iQOO Neo 10R will be the most powerful phone in its price segment. The launch is only a few days away from here. Most of the specifications of the phone are still under wraps by the company. However, we can expect more details or teasers from the brand in the coming days leading up to the launch.

iQOO Neo 10R will come with a dual-camera setup at the rear and a Blue variant will launch exclusively for the Indian market. We could see a large display on the phone with 1.5K resolution support and 144Hz refresh rate. Take this detail with a grain of salt as this has not been officially confirmed by the brand yet.

