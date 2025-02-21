OPPO Find N5: Key Highlights of the Device

OPPO, one of the largest smartphone players globally, recently launched the OPPO Find N5. The Find N5 is a foldable smartphone and it is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. OPPO has claimed that the device is the thinnest foldable smartphone in the world. OPPO Find N5 is indeed quite thin at 4.2mm when opened. It is available in two colours - Black and White. OPPO's partnership with Hasselblad continues and the OPPO Find N5 features a Hasselblad camera system. Here are a few of the top highlights of the OPPO Find N5.









OPPO Find N5: Every Highlight You Should Know

OPPO Find N5 is priced at SGD 2,499 or Rs 1,62,500 approximately for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

OPPO Find N5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite.

It can support on-device and cloud-processed AI (Artificial Intelligence) features. There's OPPO AI Toolbox support that has many features.

OPPO Find N5 has a large 8.12-inch 2K (2480 x 2248) pixels LTPO AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate.

OPPO Find N5's screen can support 120Hz refresh rate and 2100nits of peak brightness.

OPPO Find N5 has a display with Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) protection.

OPPO Find N5's cover screen is 6.62-inch in size with a 2K AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate.

OPPO Find N5 runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

OPPO Find N5 has a triple camera setup at the rear with Hasselblad tuning - a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, there's an 8MP sensor at the front.

OPPO Find N5 has a 5600mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

