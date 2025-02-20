Apple Discontinues 3 iPhones from India

Apple has discontinued three iPhones from the Indian market. This happened right after the launch of the iPhone 16e. Apple launched the iPhone 16e on February 19, 2025, and right after the launch, the company removed three iPhones from its official online store. The three iPhones we are talking about are the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the third-generation iPhone SE. To replace the older iPhone SE, Apple launched the iPhone 16e. However, the pricing of the iPhone 16e doesn't feel like it is an affordable iPhone SE.









Note that while Apple has removed the above-mentioned devices from its Apple India online store, the devices may still be available on other e-commerce platforms. Further, it might be possible to get these devices from Apple resellers in India and other offline retail channels. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were launched in 2022.

iPhone 16e starts in India from Rs 59,900 for the 128GB variant. The interesting thing about this device is that it debuts the latest C1 chip from Apple, which is the company's first 5G modem. Get all the details about the new iPhone including the price and specifications by going to the link above.