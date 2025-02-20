Apple Discontinues 3 iPhones from India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Apple has removed the above-mentioned devices from its Apple India online store, the devices may still be available on other e-commerce platforms. Further, it might be possible to get these devices from Apple resellers in India and other offline retail channels.

Highlights

  • Apple has discontinued three iPhones from the Indian market.
  • This happened right after the launch of the iPhone 16e.
  • Apple launched the iPhone 16e on February 19, 2025, and right after the launch, the company removed three iPhones from its official online store.

Follow Us

apple discontinues 3 iphones from india now

Apple has discontinued three iPhones from the Indian market. This happened right after the launch of the iPhone 16e. Apple launched the iPhone 16e on February 19, 2025, and right after the launch, the company removed three iPhones from its official online store. The three iPhones we are talking about are the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the third-generation iPhone SE. To replace the older iPhone SE, Apple launched the iPhone 16e. However, the pricing of the iPhone 16e doesn't feel like it is an affordable iPhone SE.




Read More - iPhone 16e Launched in India, Check Price and Specs

Note that while Apple has removed the above-mentioned devices from its Apple India online store, the devices may still be available on other e-commerce platforms. Further, it might be possible to get these devices from Apple resellers in India and other offline retail channels. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were launched in 2022.

Read More - Apple Brings New C1 Chip, its First 5G Modem Years into Making

iPhone 16e starts in India from Rs 59,900 for the 128GB variant. The interesting thing about this device is that it debuts the latest C1 chip from Apple, which is the company's first 5G modem. Get all the details about the new iPhone including the price and specifications by going to the link above.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

Lol

India to Operate Entirely on 5G by 2026, Developing Indigenous…

TheAndroidFreak :

300GB already mentioned.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: ARPU for Q3 FY25

Arjun :

Customers in dubai also pay high price for data serives . Extra price for sms services, extra price for sm…

Du Launches 5G VoNR Service in UAE

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Edge 60 Pro will have 68W and 5200mAh Battery (this might be the specs of the US…

Bharti Airtel Reports 120 Million 5G Users in Q3FY25 Amid…

Sujata :

One Nation One Operator - JIOThat's what he is indicating maybe LOL XD.

India to Operate Entirely on 5G by 2026, Developing Indigenous…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments