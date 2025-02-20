Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs Here

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A06 in India. The company has launched several affordable phones for the Indian market in the recent past. The latest addition is the Galaxy A06 5G. This will give Indian consumers more options to choose from in the affordable 5G phone market. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC and comes with a screen with a high refresh rate. Without wasting any time, let's take a look at the price and the specifications of this smartphone.









Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G has launched in multiple memory variants, with the base variant priced at Rs 10,499 (4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage). The other variants cost Rs 11,499 (4GB+128GB) and Rs 12,999 (6GB+128GB). Samsung has already launched the Galaxy A06 in India, but the previous version is a 4G variant. This is a new 5G variant with a more capable chipset. Let's take a look at the specifications of this smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device will run on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 out of the box and receive up to four years of OS and security updates. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually with the RAM Plus feature by another 6GB which will make it 12GB of RAM in the highest memory variant.

The Galaxy A06 5G has a 50MP primary sensor at the rear with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there's an 8MP sensor at the rear. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. It supports 12 5G bands and has IP54 dust and water resistant rating.