Nokia, NTT, and Anritsu Demonstrate Energy-Efficient Elastic Networking

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Proof of Concept Demonstrates How Elastic Networking Can Optimize Energy Use in Mobile Networks.

Highlights

  • Nokia, in partnership with NTT and Anritsu, conducted a successful Proof of Concept (PoC) for Elastic networking.
  • Elastic networking reduces power consumption by hibernating unused radio and optical equipment during low-traffic periods.
  • The validation paves the way for energy-efficient mobile networks without compromising performance.

Nokia, in collaboration with Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) and Anritsu Corporation, has conducted a Proof of Concept (PoC) to demonstrate the effectiveness of Elastic networking in bringing down energy usage in mobile networks. "The Proof of Concept (PoC) is the world’s first successful validation of Elastic networking to optimize energy consumption in networks," according to Nokia's announcement on Thursday, February 20.

Elastic Networking Reduces Energy Usage

Developed under the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) Global Forum, Elastic networking, when deployed, optimizes energy use by dynamically reallocating network resources. It hibernates unused radio and optical equipment during low-traffic periods while instantly reactivating them when demand surges. This ensures connectivity for end users, even in densely populated areas, while reducing energy consumption.

Nokia's Optical Solutions Power PoC

"The end users, especially in densely populated urban areas, will not experience any network degradation or performance," Nokia said.

Nokia's optical solution, including the 1830 Time-sensitive Packet Switch (TPS) and 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS), was used to conduct the PoC. This technology will enable operators like NTT to better address future bandwidth demands driven by AI while lowering energy consumption, according to Nokia.

The Vice President and General Manager of the Optical Networks Division at Nokia, said: "Reducing power consumption across our product portfolio is a priority for Nokia to help boost energy efficiency and significantly cut our customers' carbon footprint. This successful PoC highlights the trusted performance and resilience of our optical products. We will continue to work and innovate with IOWN GF and other industry players to further optimize the power consumption of wireless networks without impacting performance."

Connectivity Without Performance Degradation

Nokia highlighted that this validation paves the way for the widespread adoption of Elastic networking to help telecom operators ensure more energy-effective networks. Additionally, the deployment will help improve energy efficiency without impacting network performance.

