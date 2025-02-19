iPhone 16e Launched in India, Check Price and Specs

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

iPhone 16e has launched in three price variants - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB for Rs 59,900, Rs 69,900, and Rs 89,900. It will be available in only two colours - White and Black.

Highlights

  • Apple has finally launched the new affordable iPhone called the iPhone 16e.
  • iPhone 16e is made to deliver great power at a lower cost.
  • While being an affordable iPhone, the device still features the latest A18 chip introduced by Apple for the iPhone 16 series.

iphone 16e launched in india check price

Apple has finally launched the new affordable iPhone called the iPhone 16e. iPhone 16e is made to deliver great power at a lower cost. While being an affordable iPhone, the device still features the latest A18 chip introduced by Apple for the iPhone 16 series. What's more is that the new iPhone 16e is built with Apple Intelligence in mind. It has a 48MP camera and the super interesting thing is that there's telephoto support. There's also satellite support for SMS and more. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.




iPhone 16e Price in India

iPhone 16e has launched in three price variants - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB for Rs 59,900, Rs 69,900, and Rs 89,900. It will be available in only two colours - White and Black. There are no bank offers at the moment. However, in the near future, like everytime, Apple could bring new offers for the users to discount the price.

iPhone 16e Specifications in India

iPhone 16e comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with an aluminium body and a glass back. iPhone 16e also supports Apple Intelligence and is powered by the 4-core CPU (A18). There's no Camera Control, introduced with the iPhone 16 series, but there is an Action Button present. The iPhone 16e has a single camera which can do the job of two cameras. It is a 48MP Fusion sensor at the back with support for super high-resolution image output (24MP and 48MP).

The device will support Portrait Mode with Depth Control. Video recording support is there with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60fps. There is up to 2x optical zoom support in the sensor. The device has USB Type-C support for charging.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

