Neterra Enhances Customer Service Monitoring System With New Monitoring Points



Neterra announced that it has upgraded its connectivity service monitoring system by expanding its global network of monitoring points. Neterra has implemented a new monitoring system designed to provide a clearer picture of the status of its off-net services and enable more efficient diagnostics and maintenance, the company announced on Tuesday, February 19.

Real-Time Diagnostics for Improved Accuracy

"In some regions, we provide connectivity services like 'Dedicated Internet' through various third-party providers, which we cannot manage directly. This creates challenges in identifying issues—customers may report an outage while the provider claims everything is fine. To gain better control, we have expanded our monitoring system across multiple global locations, including Australia, the US, Mexico, India, and Singapore," explained Pavel Marchev, Chief Technical Officer at Neterra.

The new system enables real-time diagnostics from geographically closer locations, improving accuracy in detecting packet loss and latency issues. The enhancement also facilitates historical data analysis, enabling more precise incident responses and service optimisation, the company said.

Enhanced Monitoring Interface

Additionally, Neterra has upgraded the monitoring interface with easy-to-analyze graphs displaying packet loss and latency trends. Integration with the company's inventory system ensures that new services are automatically monitored upon activation, reducing setup time.

Another key advantage of the new system is the ability to rapidly deploy new monitoring nodes. "We can now set up a new node in less than an hour, making our response even more dynamic and flexible," added Pavel Marchev. "This not only improves our service quality but also gives customers greater transparency into the performance of their connectivity."

With these enhancements, Neterra aims to deliver high-quality connectivity and superior customer support worldwide.