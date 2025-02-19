Neterra Enhances Customer Service Monitoring System With New Monitoring Points

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

New Upgrades Improve Diagnostics, Reduce Latency, and Enhance Service Transparency.

Highlights

  • Expanded global monitoring system in Australia, the US, Mexico, India, and Singapore.
  • Real-time diagnostics improve latency and packet loss detection.
  • Enhanced interface with easy-to-analyze graphs and historical data analysis.

Follow Us

Neterra Enhances Customer Service Monitoring System With New Monitoring Points
Neterra announced that it has upgraded its connectivity service monitoring system by expanding its global network of monitoring points. Neterra has implemented a new monitoring system designed to provide a clearer picture of the status of its off-net services and enable more efficient diagnostics and maintenance, the company announced on Tuesday, February 19.

Also Read: Neterra Achieves Carbon Neutrality Certification for 2023




Real-Time Diagnostics for Improved Accuracy

"In some regions, we provide connectivity services like 'Dedicated Internet' through various third-party providers, which we cannot manage directly. This creates challenges in identifying issues—customers may report an outage while the provider claims everything is fine. To gain better control, we have expanded our monitoring system across multiple global locations, including Australia, the US, Mexico, India, and Singapore," explained Pavel Marchev, Chief Technical Officer at Neterra.

The new system enables real-time diagnostics from geographically closer locations, improving accuracy in detecting packet loss and latency issues. The enhancement also facilitates historical data analysis, enabling more precise incident responses and service optimisation, the company said.

Also Read: Neterra Expands into Asia Pacific, Establishes Presence in Singapore

Enhanced Monitoring Interface

Additionally, Neterra has upgraded the monitoring interface with easy-to-analyze graphs displaying packet loss and latency trends. Integration with the company's inventory system ensures that new services are automatically monitored upon activation, reducing setup time.

Another key advantage of the new system is the ability to rapidly deploy new monitoring nodes. "We can now set up a new node in less than an hour, making our response even more dynamic and flexible," added Pavel Marchev. "This not only improves our service quality but also gives customers greater transparency into the performance of their connectivity."

Also Read: Neterra Boosts the Capacity of Its New Metro Fiber Network in Sofia

With these enhancements, Neterra aims to deliver high-quality connectivity and superior customer support worldwide.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

thoda zyada bhavanao mein beh gaye BSNL still does not have pan india 4G ,leave 5G aside while dont go…

India to Operate Entirely on 5G by 2026, Developing Indigenous…

Kunal :

BSNL getting aggressive in coverage. In Gujarat circle near vapi - Bsnl installing 4g bts on many Indus towers .They…

Bharti Airtel Reports 120 Million 5G Users in Q3FY25 Amid…

shivraj roy :

yes ,hope to see people switch back to Vi Jio having 450m subscribers is uncomfortably high

Bharti Airtel Reports 120 Million 5G Users in Q3FY25 Amid…

TheAndroidFreak :

Mumbai is top circle for Vi. Speeds are okay. Nothing great. Vi 5G will definitely decongest Vi 4G network.

Bharti Airtel Reports 120 Million 5G Users in Q3FY25 Amid…

shivraj roy :

sorta OFF TOPIC On their Website, Vi mentions Prepaid plans starting at Rs 299 and Postpaid plans starting at Rs…

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: ARPU for Q3 FY25

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments