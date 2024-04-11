Neterra Expands into Asia Pacific, Establishes Presence in Singapore



Bulgaria's Neterra opens a new PoP (Point of Presence) and subsidiary in Singapore, expanding its reach into the Asia Pacific region. Neterra has deployed its infrastructure in one of Singapore's most popular data centers (Equinix SG1) and established a subsidiary called Neterra APAC, which will serve as a hub for innovation and customer-oriented solutions. It is directly connected to Neterra's PoP in Marseille.

Expansion into Asia Pacific Market

With this, the new location becomes part of Neterra's existing network of over 220 PoPs worldwide. Neterra now offers direct data transfer routes to Singapore and the region, providing support and premium telecommunications services such as intercontinental connectivity, global peering, cloud services, and DDoS protection, the company said in an official release this week.









"This exciting expansion aligns with Neterra's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its diverse clientele, and we’re thrilled to bring our exceptional services to the dynamic market of Singapore," said Dean Belev, Senior Product Manager for Connectivity and NetIX at Neterra.

"This strategic move reinforces our commitment to providing first-class solutions to our valued customers, as well as expanding our global footprint," he added.

Through this new hub, Neterra will also offer all the connectivity services provided by its global internet exchange subsidiary NetIX.

Neterra says the expansion to Singapore is a logical development for its affiliated companies as they have been experiencing sustainable financial and business growth, creating and launching new products and services, and gaining customers and recognition in the telecommunications industry.