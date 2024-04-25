Rogers Partners With Comcast to Launch Xfinity Products in Canada

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Rogers Communications partners with Comcast to introduce Xfinity products and technology in Canada, offering enhanced entertainment, connectivity, and home security solutions to Canadian consumers.

Highlights

  • 10-year agreement between Rogers and Comcast.
  • Introduction of Entertainment OS-powered device.
  • Expansion of broadband, smart home, and connectivity options.

Follow Us

Rogers Partners With Comcast to Launch Xfinity Products in Canada
Rogers Communications has announced that it has signed a 10-year agreement with Comcast to bring its Xfinity products and technology to Canada. The contract will see Rogers providing a new device powered by Entertainment OS, connectivity via new gateways and devices, and an expanded suite of home security products and features, all developed by Comcast and Xfinity.

Also Read: Rogers Partners With CableLabs to Advance 5G and 10G Network Technology




Enhanced Entertainment Experience

"Our partnership with Comcast builds on our legacy of bringing Canadians the best networks, entertainment, and services in the world," said Tony Staffieri, President, and CEO of Rogers Communications. "Canadians want to be connected to the best entertainment, anywhere, without interruption, and we're proud to partner with Comcast to make this a reality."

Comcast offers a suite of connectivity and platform products to millions of customers worldwide, including the United States under its Xfinity brand. Rogers stated that as part of the agreement, the latest broadband, smart home, and connectivity products available to Xfinity customers will be coming to Canada, starting later this year.

"This platform will make it easy and simple for Rogers customers to connect to what they love with a seamless experience, whether on the big screen in their home or their smartphone on the go," added Staffieri.

Rogers reported that the average Canadian subscribes to nearly twice as many streaming apps as they did five years ago, and broadband data usage at Rogers has grown 200 percent in the same period. The company also said its study found that accessing all streaming apps on one platform is the most appealing TV feature.

Entertainment

Now, with this agreement, Rogers customers will be able to experience entertainment with Entertainment OS, a platform designed to seamlessly integrate live sports, entertainment, news, and streaming apps into a unified viewing experience.

Also Read: Rogers and Shaw Extend 5G Network in Western Canada

Connectivity Solutions

Additionally, Rogers will offer its customers the new gateways developed by Comcast, enabling them to experience 10G technologies.

Rogers will introduce Storm-Ready WiFi, a solution equipped with cellular backup and a rechargeable battery. When the power goes out, the customer’s network automatically transitions to cellular backup so they can continue to use the internet.

Smart Home Technology

Rogers will also launch new home security hardware, including sensors, to complement the existing options of cameras and doorbells.

Commercial details regarding the new products and services will be disclosed as they become available, with the rollout expected to commence later this year, Rogers said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

bharat khanna :

where are the plans?no details , whats new whats changed?

Airtel Introduces Affordable International Roaming Packs for Seamless Travel Connectivity

Jobins :

Vi should decrease the tariff somewhere near to Jio's. So it can grab users from Airtel and Jio.

Vodafone Idea Needs Tariff Hikes: Analysts

Faraz :

If out of 481, 108 is 5G customers. That means customer on Jio 4G network reduced from 452 million in…

Reliance Jio Posts Rs 5583 Crore Net Profit in Q4…

Sujata :

In my nearest enodeB, Jio switches off b40 daily at around 1 am, restores around 6 am. b3 and b5…

Reliance Jio Launches 5G in 27 Cities in Holi 2023

Faraz :

If they already reached 482 million, I wonder in how many months it will reach 500 million customers. Their ARPU…

Reliance Jio Posts Rs 5583 Crore Net Profit in Q4…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments