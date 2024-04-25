Rogers Partners With Comcast to Launch Xfinity Products in Canada



Rogers Communications has announced that it has signed a 10-year agreement with Comcast to bring its Xfinity products and technology to Canada. The contract will see Rogers providing a new device powered by Entertainment OS, connectivity via new gateways and devices, and an expanded suite of home security products and features, all developed by Comcast and Xfinity.

Enhanced Entertainment Experience

"Our partnership with Comcast builds on our legacy of bringing Canadians the best networks, entertainment, and services in the world," said Tony Staffieri, President, and CEO of Rogers Communications. "Canadians want to be connected to the best entertainment, anywhere, without interruption, and we're proud to partner with Comcast to make this a reality."

Comcast offers a suite of connectivity and platform products to millions of customers worldwide, including the United States under its Xfinity brand. Rogers stated that as part of the agreement, the latest broadband, smart home, and connectivity products available to Xfinity customers will be coming to Canada, starting later this year.

"This platform will make it easy and simple for Rogers customers to connect to what they love with a seamless experience, whether on the big screen in their home or their smartphone on the go," added Staffieri.

Rogers reported that the average Canadian subscribes to nearly twice as many streaming apps as they did five years ago, and broadband data usage at Rogers has grown 200 percent in the same period. The company also said its study found that accessing all streaming apps on one platform is the most appealing TV feature.

Entertainment

Now, with this agreement, Rogers customers will be able to experience entertainment with Entertainment OS, a platform designed to seamlessly integrate live sports, entertainment, news, and streaming apps into a unified viewing experience.

Connectivity Solutions

Additionally, Rogers will offer its customers the new gateways developed by Comcast, enabling them to experience 10G technologies.

Rogers will introduce Storm-Ready WiFi, a solution equipped with cellular backup and a rechargeable battery. When the power goes out, the customer’s network automatically transitions to cellular backup so they can continue to use the internet.

Smart Home Technology

Rogers will also launch new home security hardware, including sensors, to complement the existing options of cameras and doorbells.

Commercial details regarding the new products and services will be disclosed as they become available, with the rollout expected to commence later this year, Rogers said.