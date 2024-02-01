Rogers Completes First 5G Network Slicing Trial in Canada

Rogers said this announcement is part of its commitment to bring Canadians the best networks and foster a made-in-Canada 5G ecosystem.

Highlights

  • Rogers collaborates with Ericsson to conduct the test in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.
  • Network slicing enhances performance for specific 5G applications, offering tailored features for improved user experience.
  • Rogers to bring first responders priority access with dedicated network lane.

Rogers Communications announced today the successful testing of 5G network slicing technology, marking the first nationwide live test of this technology in Canada. Rogers tested 5G network slicing technology in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver on its National Standalone 5G (5G SA) Core Network, launched in 2022, in partnership with Ericsson.

Also Read: Rogers Activates 5G Coverage on Highway 16 in British Columbia




Network Slicing Technology

Network slicing is a 5G network technology that changes how the network operates, shifting from a single lane to multiple lanes for wireless traffic, Rogers said. Each slice or 'lane' of the 5G network enhances the performance of specific 5G applications by offering customised features such as low latency, high precision location, high speed, or capacity.

Network Slicing Examples

Rogers Communications provided examples of network slicing use cases, illustrating how public safety agencies can have their dedicated network slice for continuous, clear communication with first responders in emergencies. Similarly, at a concert, businesses can use one network slice for low-latency live streaming of the show, while another slice provides high-capacity, congestion-free mobile connections for fans.

"As the only carrier that owns a truly national radio access network, we have an unmatched advantage with network slicing to offer customers consistency and reliability for mission-critical applications from coast to coast," said Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Rogers.

"Network slicing will advance services for public safety, residential, and business sectors, further improving our daily lives by providing even more focused and reliable support for essential applications."

Also Read: Rogers and Lynk Claim Canada’s First Satellite-to-Mobile Phone Call

Network Slicing Rollout Planned This Year

Rogers plans to utilise network slicing this year to offer a dedicated slice or lane for first responders to have priority on the network. Additionally, the company said it will separate fixed and mobile traffic on its national 5G network and accelerate the expansion of 5G wireless Home Internet (FWA) to more rural and remote communities across Canada.

This optimisation aims to ensure a more consistent and reliable network experience for both residential and mobile users. Rogers said this announcement is part of its commitment to bring Canadians the best networks and foster a made-in-Canada 5G ecosystem. Rogers' 5G network now covers over 2,200 communities.

