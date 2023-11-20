Rogers Activates 5G Service Across All Remaining TTC Subway Stations

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Rogers Communications completes 5G activation in all TTC subway stations, boosting connectivity and introducing improved 911 access for riders.

Highlights

  • 5G service now available at all 75 TTC subway stations and tunnels.
  • Improved 911 access for rider safety.
  • Rogers customers have consumed over 411 terabytes of data on the TTC subway.

Canadian telecommunications service provider Rogers Communications has announced the activation of 5G service for its customers at all remaining stations in the TTC subway system, including the tunnel of the Vaughan extension between Sheppard West and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre stations. Additionally, Rogers has improved 911 access for all riders at these new locations.

Also Read: Rogers Introduces 5G and Enhanced Network for Toronto’s TTC Subway




Completed the Upgrade Ahead of Schedule

"The Rogers team has completed the upgrade of the legacy network well ahead of schedule. We are now transitioning to the next critical phase of the project, expanding 5G coverage to connect the remaining 36 kilometres of track," said Rogers.

Data Usage Milestone

Rogers emphasised that since the launch of 5G on the TTC subway in August, as reported by TelecomTalk, Rogers customers have utilised over 411 terabytes of data while riding the subway.

The Canadian telecom company further noted that the three busiest stations for data usage are Bloor/Yonge, Queen’s Park, and Wellesley, with data usage in tunnels being highest between St. George and St. Patrick stations.

Also Read: Rogers Activates Toronto Subway 5G Network Access for All Customers

Acquisition form BAI Canada

As reported by TelecomTalk, Rogers acquired the cellular network in the TTC subway system from BAI Canada in April and committed to investing in the rollout of 5G service and more reliable 911 access across all 75 subway stations and tunnels.

In August, Rogers introduced 5G in the busiest areas of the TTC subway for its customers and also enhanced cellular connectivity. In October, it turned on 5G service for all Toronto Subway riders, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Expert Opinion

