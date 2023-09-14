Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED) announced new spectrum license conditions on Monday, mandating mobile carriers to provide cellular connectivity to all passengers on Toronto's subway system by October 3, 2023. These new licence conditions are effective immediately and have the following key requirements for mobile carriers operating in Toronto:









Equal-Quality Services

Carriers must ensure that all Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway riders receive equal-quality cellular services by the specified date of October 3, 2023.

Network Expansion

Carriers are expected to quickly expand their network coverage within the TTC subway system to provide full voice, text, and data services. According to the official announcement from ISED, specific and ambitious timeframes for network expansion are to be established.

Service in Future Stations and Tunnels

Mobile carriers must provide cellular service in all future stations and tunnels as they become operational according to TTC timelines.

The ISED also stated that if mobile carriers fail to meet these conditions, appropriate actions will be taken. These actions could include imposing monetary penalties or suspending or revoking a carrier's spectrum licence.

"Cellular connectivity on the subway is about more than just convenience. It is a critical public safety matter. TTC passengers have waited too long to access cellular services when riding the subway. That's why today we're taking immediate action on behalf of hundreds of thousands of frustrated passengers to require that by October 3, all subway riders have access to cellular services regardless of their mobile carrier," said the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

The Government of Canada's decision to implement these conditions is driven by the expectation that Canadians deserve reliable telecommunications services, especially when it comes to accessing emergency services while using public transit. The initiative aims to ensure that cellular connectivity is available to all passengers on Toronto's subway system shortly.