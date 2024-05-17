EchoStar Secures USD 2.7 Billion Contract for DoD 5G Services



American company EchoStar Corporation has secured a contract under the US Naval Supply Systems Command Spiral 4 wireless purchasing program. The contract, awarded to subsidiaries Hughes Network Systems and Boost Mobile, entails providing 5G wireless services and devices to support Department of Defense (DoD) operations across all 50 states, US territories, and for international travel.

Also Read: EchoStar Completes Drive Test for Boost Wireless 5G Network









Contract Details

"EchoStar Corporation has been awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract as part of the US Naval Supply Systems Command Spiral 4 wireless products and services purchasing program," the company announced this week.

Administered by the US Navy, the contract has an estimated value of up to USD 2.7 billion over the span of 10 years, including all yearly options. The program includes mobile device delivery and service plans for DoD and federal agencies.

Scope of Services

The Spiral 4 program focuses on smartphone devices but also includes the possibility of other 5G-enabled gadgets such as tablets and IoT equipment, EchoStar said. Spiral 4 requires Radio Access Networks (RAN) with support for Radio over Internet Protocol (ROIP) and Citizen Band Radio Services (CBRS). The program has a base year beginning in May 2024 and nine one-year option periods through 2034.

"EchoStar Corporation is proud to provide the DoD and other federal agencies with significant technological advancement using our innovative, Open-RAN based wireless connectivity capabilities. Through our Boost Mobile brand, the EchoStar team will deliver critical 5G solutions, including devices from multiple manufacturers as well as a native 5G Open RAN network," said EchoStar Corporation.

Also Read: EchoStar Secures Contract Extension for 5G SA Deployments at US DoD Bases

Contract Extension for DoD

EchoStar in March 2024 announced that the Department of Defense (DoD) Office has extended its contract for the continued deployment of standalone 5G networks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) in Hawaii and at the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in Washington State, TelecomTalk reported.