EchoStar Secures USD 2.7 Billion Contract for DoD 5G Services

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Hughes Network Systems and Boost Mobile to Provide Wireless Solutions to jointly fulfill the contract over the next 10 years.

Highlights

  • Contract valued at up to USD 2.7 billion over 10 years.
  • Focus on providing 5G wireless services and devices for DoD operations.
  • EchoStar's Open-RAN technology to enhance connectivity.

Follow Us

EchoStar Secures USD 2.7 Billion Contract for DoD 5G Services
American company EchoStar Corporation has secured a contract under the US Naval Supply Systems Command Spiral 4 wireless purchasing program. The contract, awarded to subsidiaries Hughes Network Systems and Boost Mobile, entails providing 5G wireless services and devices to support Department of Defense (DoD) operations across all 50 states, US territories, and for international travel.

Also Read: EchoStar Completes Drive Test for Boost Wireless 5G Network




Contract Details

"EchoStar Corporation has been awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract as part of the US Naval Supply Systems Command Spiral 4 wireless products and services purchasing program," the company announced this week.

Administered by the US Navy, the contract has an estimated value of up to USD 2.7 billion over the span of 10 years, including all yearly options. The program includes mobile device delivery and service plans for DoD and federal agencies.

Scope of Services

The Spiral 4 program focuses on smartphone devices but also includes the possibility of other 5G-enabled gadgets such as tablets and IoT equipment, EchoStar said. Spiral 4 requires Radio Access Networks (RAN) with support for Radio over Internet Protocol (ROIP) and Citizen Band Radio Services (CBRS). The program has a base year beginning in May 2024 and nine one-year option periods through 2034.

"EchoStar Corporation is proud to provide the DoD and other federal agencies with significant technological advancement using our innovative, Open-RAN based wireless connectivity capabilities. Through our Boost Mobile brand, the EchoStar team will deliver critical 5G solutions, including devices from multiple manufacturers as well as a native 5G Open RAN network," said EchoStar Corporation.

Also Read: EchoStar Secures Contract Extension for 5G SA Deployments at US DoD Bases

Contract Extension for DoD

EchoStar in March 2024 announced that the Department of Defense (DoD) Office has extended its contract for the continued deployment of standalone 5G networks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) in Hawaii and at the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in Washington State, TelecomTalk reported.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Over the last several years, BSNL has lost its customers and will continue to loose for another year until 4G…

BSNL Launches Indigenous 4G Site in Kolkata: Report

Rupesh :

What a great plan from Vi? Ambani after hearing this has starting packing his bags and saying goodbye to telecom…

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches a Re 1 Plan

Faraz :

Such a breaking news.. Can someone even make a call with 75 Paisa ?? ( If it was one or…

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches a Re 1 Plan

TheAndroidFreak :

As usual, Jio is here to surprise us.

Bharti Airtel CEO on Unlimited 5G, Vodafone Idea, Tariff Repair…

TheAndroidFreak :

400-500 for Airtel 5G for 300GB. I don't know how much 5G data will be available in that. They also…

Bharti Airtel CEO on Unlimited 5G, Vodafone Idea, Tariff Repair…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments