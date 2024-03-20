EchoStar Secures Contract Extension for 5G SA Deployments at US DoD Bases

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

EchoStar, through its subsidiary Hughes, extends its contract with the DoD for deploying standalone 5G networks at key military bases, enhancing operational capabilities and readiness.

Highlights

  • DoD extends contract for 5G deployment at NASWI and JBPHH.
  • Hughes leads deployment efforts with cutting-edge technology integration.
  • Deployments at NASWI and JBPHH aim to support increasingly automated base operations.

American company EchoStar announced this week that the Department of Defense (DoD) Office has extended its contract for the continued deployment of standalone 5G networks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) in Hawaii and at the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in Washington State. The contract extension builds on the award for NASWI in 2021 and additional expansion in Hawaii in 2022, extending both through 2025 with additional 5G enhancements, EchoStar said.

Also Read: EchoStar Completes Drive Test for Boost Wireless 5G Network




Hughes's Role in Deployment

EchoStar subsidiary Hughes spearheads the deployments as the prime contractor, integrating standards-based, best-of-breed components, such as radio access, edge cloud, and a packet processing core, with Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) and seamless, global satellite connectivity augmented by embedded Network Operations Capabilities (NOC) and Security Operations Capabilities (SOC), the company said.

Benefits of 5G Deployment

"The award extension demonstrates the value of this multi-vendor solution and follows the successful launch of the 5G network at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – the first 5G ORAN at a US DoD base," said Hughes. "Together, the NASWI and Hawaii site configurations demonstrate the power of 5G standalone ORAN networks to support increasingly automated base operations, securely and with the resilience necessary to maintain information assurance in any circumstance – holding tremendous promise for DoD applications."

Reportedly, the initial NASWI deployment was completed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 30, 2023. The deployment improves aircraft readiness by enabling immediate, real-time communication coordination across the flight line to reduce maintenance time and decrease preparation time between missions.

Also Read: DISH Wireless Receives USD 50 Million Grant for 5G Open RAN Center

Open RAN

As reported by TelecomTalk, EchoStar recently won a USD 50 million NTIA (National Telecommunications and Information Administration) grant to build an Open RAN test center.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

