Jio is Offering 20GB of Extra Data with this Plan for Now

Reliance Jio, India's leading telco, has once again modified the Rs 749 plan. The telco keeps offering additional benefits with the Rs 749 plan, but these benefits keep on changing. For now, consumers are getting 20GB of extra data with this plan. The Rs 749 plan was introduced by Jio in late 2022. It is a perfect plan for users looking for a prepaid recharge for a complete 90 days. Because the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is around the corner, Jio is offering extra data to customers with this plan who love watching cricket using their mobile data.









Jio Rs 749 Plan: Updated Benefits

All the benefits of the Rs 749 are the same, except for the bonus data that is added for the time being. The Rs 749 plan from Jio comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice, calling and 100 SMS/day. The plan also brings a subscription to JioTV, JioCinema (regular, not premium), and JioCloud.

As part of its cricket offer, Jio is offering 20GB of bonus data with this plan. So you will effectively get 200GB of data (180GB + 20GB) for 90 days. The 20GB bonus data is offered in a lumpsum manner and can be consumed as and when the user wants. Note that the extra data will also expire once the validity of the plan expires.

The plan also comes with 5G Welcome Offer. Thus, if you have a 5G phone that can support 5G SA (standalone) and live under the 5G coverage of Reliance Jio, then you will be able to consume unlimited 5G data as well. For the 4G data, once you have reached the FUP (fair usage policy) limit, then you can only consume data at 64 Kbps until the limit resets the next day.