Reliance Jio Plans Offering Extra Data: Check List

  • Reliance Jio, India’s largest telco, is offering customers several prepaid plans that are coming with extra data at the moment.
  • All of these plans also come with the unlimited 5G data offer from Reliance Jio.
  • The telco offers 5G data with every plan that is worth Rs 239 or more.

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telco, is offering customers several prepaid plans that are coming with extra data at the moment. Today, we are going to list these plans and then also explain their benefits. All of these plans also come with the unlimited 5G data offer from Reliance Jio. The telco offers 5G data with every plan that is worth Rs 239 or more. Check out the plans below.




Reliance Jio Extra Data Plans

Jio Rs 398 PlanReliance Jio’s Rs 398 plan comes with 28 days of service validity and 2GB of daily data. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. The extra data bundled with this offering is 6GB.

There are OTT benefits bundled with this plan – SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Docubay, Epic On, Hoichoi, JioTV, and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 749 Plan – Jio’s Rs 749 plan comes with 20GB of extra data. It comes with 90 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.

Jio Rs 1198 Plan – Jio’s Rs 1198 plan comes with 84 days of service validity, and offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
There are OTT benefits bundled with this plan – Prime Video Mobile, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, DocuBay, EpicON, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, Planet Marathi, Kanchha Lannka, JioTV, JioCloud.

Rs 4498 Plan – Jio’s Rs 4498 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, 2GB of daily data and 78GB of extra data. The service validity of this plan is 365 days.

The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are – Prime Video Mobile, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, DocuBay, EPIC ON, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, Kanchha Lanka, JioTV, and JioCloud.

These are all the plans from Jio that are offering extra data currently. One more highlight about all these plans is that they come with truly unlimited 5G data.

