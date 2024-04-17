Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans that Offer 2.5GB Daily Data

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Rs 3662 plan from Jio comes with 365 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. It offers 2.5GB daily data along with OTT (over-the-top) benefits to consumers. The OTT benefits are SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, offers a variety of prepaid plans.
  • Jio also offers plans that come with 2.5GB of daily data.
  • There are plans with 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB and 3GB daily data as well.

reliance jio prepaid plans that offer 25gb

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, offers a variety of prepaid plans. Jio also offers plans that come with 2.5GB of daily data. There are plans with 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB and 3GB daily data as well. The 2.5GB daily data plans are for people who use plenty of mobile data every day. However, it is worth noting that since Jio is offering unlimited 5G data, consumers aren't as worried about how much daily data they are getting with their plan.




Of course, not everyone has a 5G phone and is living under the proper 5G coverage of Jio. Thus, these plans are great for people still utilising the 4G services of Jio and need plenty of daily data.

Reliance Jio 2.5GB Daily Data Plans

There are three prepaid plans offered by Jio that come with 2.5GB daily data. These plans cost Rs 3662, Rs 2999, and Rs 349.

The Rs 3662 plan from Jio comes with 365 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. It offers 2.5GB daily data along with OTT (over-the-top) benefits to consumers. The OTT benefits are SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. This plan also comes with unlimited 5G data.

Then there’s the Rs 2999 plan that comes with 2.5GB of daily data. It also comes with a service validity of 365 days. There’s unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day included with this one as well. However, the additional benefits do not contain any OTT benefits such as the Rs 3662 plan. This plan only comes with JioTV, JioCloud and JioCinema. There’s unlimited 5G data bundled with this plan as well.

Lastly, there’s the Rs 349 plan. It comes with 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Users get access to JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud. Jio also bundles the JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud with this plan.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

