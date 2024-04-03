Jio New Rs 857 Prepaid Plan Comes with Prime Video and More

Reliance Jio, a leading Indian telecom operator, has introduced a new Rs 857 prepaid plan for customers. This plan comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits as well as plenty of data to keep the user entertained. Jio has added this plan to its suite of entertainment plans offered to customers throughout the country. Along with the entertainment benefits, users will also be eligible to receive the 5G Welcome Offer with the Rs 857 prepaid plan of Reliance Jio.









Without wasting any time, let's jump onto the benefits offered with the plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 857 Plan with Prime Video: All Details Explained

Reliance Jio's Rs 857 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 84 days. The additional subscriptions bundled with the plan are Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Post the consumption of the FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed of the plan reduces to 64 Kbps. But since there's an unlimited 5G data offer bundled, if the customer is under the 5G coverage of Jio and has a phone that is 5G SA (standalone) capable, then he/she will be able to enjoy using unlimited 5G data.

Note that the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition bundled with the plan will also stay valid for 84 days only. The JioCinema subscription bundled here doesn't have its premium subscription, but only the regular one.

Much recently, Reliance Jio also introduced a new JioBharat Phone plan.

Jio Rs 234 Plan

The Rs 234 plan for JioBharat phone users comes with 56 days of service validity, 300 SMS/28 days, 0.5GB of daily data, and unlimited voice calling. Users also get a subscription to JioSaavn and JioCinema with this plan.

Both the new plans mentioned above are available for customers throughout India now.