jio airfiber 50 days free offer explained

Jio AirFiber, the 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) service from Reliance Jio is now available for customers in 5352 cities and towns in India. To promote the service, Jio is offering it for free for 50 days. Both new and existing customers of Reliance Jio can opt for this service. The 50-day free offer has come at a great time as more people switch to JioCinema for streaming the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Let's check out what is the offer exactly and how you can grab it.









Jio AirFiber 50 Days Free Offer Details

Jio has said that the 50 days free offer for Jio AirFiber will only given to Jio True5G customers with age-on-network on 5G device of more than 2 weeks as on the date of request. That means, the customer should be using Jio's True 5G service for at least two weeks to be eligible to get the offer. The same eligible number will be used to get the Jio AirFiber connection.

Also, the offer is only applicable if the customer is going for the Rs 599 and above OTT plans with advance payment of 6 or 12 months. The discount voucher under the offer will be credited within 24 hours of AirFiber activation in MyJio account of the user.

The offer started on March 16, 2024. Since it is a limited-time offer, it would best you grab it now as the company can remove it any time.

On its website, Jio has said that the end date for activating Jio AirFiber under offer is April 30, 2024. The discount voucher that will be credited to the user can't be transferred to someone else. Through it, you can consume Jio AirFiber services for free for up to 50 days. This is a decent offer for someone who has been wanting to try out 5G FWA in India.