nLighten Completes Rooftop Solar Installation at Milton Keynes Data Center



Edge Data Center platform nLighten has completed the installation of solar panels on the roof of its Milton Keynes data center in the UK. The company announced this week that it has deployed over 1,000 panels on the 4,500 square meters rooftop of its Milton Keynes data center.

Environmental Impact

nLighten said it believes the 478 kW capacity deployment to be one of the largest rooftop installations in the UK and would save around 90 tons of CO2e annually. It is estimated that the solar-produced energy will be sufficient to meet the power requirements of the entire building during certain periods of the day in the summer months.

"At nLighten, the energy transition and assisting a sustainable digital economy are at the core of our DNA. We are proud to continue on our journey to create the next step for the data center industry and align edge data centers with the sustainable transition," said nLighten UK.

"Our solar power initiative at the Milton Keynes site in the UK will be welcomed by existing and new customers looking to meet environmental sustainability requirements," the company added.

The company said its Milton Keynes edge data center campus is equipped with dual connections to the National Grid, backup generators, batteries, and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) with a maximum power availability of 3 MW.

nLighten, owned by I Squared Capital, in September, acquired Proximity Data Centers, an edge platform in the UK with ten carrier-neutral edge data centers, TelecomTalk reported.