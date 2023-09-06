nLighten Acquires Proximity Data Centres, Expanding Presence in the UK Market

Reported by Srikapardhi

nLighten has acquired Proximity Data Centres, a leading edge platform in the UK, to establish its presence in the UK market and expand its pan-European edge data centre platform.

Highlights

  • Proximity's agile and sustainable edge data centers align with nLighten's growth strategy.
  • The acquisition emphasizes data sovereignty compliance by keeping operations local.
  • nLighten now has 26 data centres across three countries, and it plans to continue growing in the coming years.

nLighten, a digital infrastructure platform of I Squared Capital, has acquired Proximity Data Centres, an edge platform in the UK with ten carrier-neutral edge data centres. The acquisition, with financial advisory from RBC Capital Markets for nLighten and guidance from Houlihan Lokey for Proximity, will enable nLighten to establish its presence in the UK market and expand its pan-European edge data centre platform.

Proximity's Strengths

According to the statement, Proximity Data Centres is known for its network of high-performance edge data centers, a strong reputation, agility, and a successful track record in entering local markets, all of which nLighten will leverage to capture the edge opportunities across the country.

With the acquisition of 10 carrier-neutral data centers from Proximity Data Centres, nLighten's pan-European edge data center platform now comprises 26 data centers, 53 megawatts of potential capacity, and a workforce of 130 employees.

I Squared Capital in London said: "We are excited that nLighten has grown so quickly and established itself in the three largest data centre markets in Europe: Germany, France and the UK."

Sustainability Focus

Proximity's ten Data Centres source 100 percent of their electricity from renewables, aligning with nLighten's commitment to reducing the environmental footprint of data centers.

Data Sovereignty

nLighten plans to keep the operational management of its data centers in the UK to comply with evolving standards for data sovereignty in Europe. This ensures that data remains within the country and aligns with local regulations.

Growth Strategy

nLighten said its acquisition of Proximity Data Centres is part of its strategy to become a leading pan-European edge data center platform. The acquisition adds to their portfolio and provides a foundation for expansion in the UK. The UK is considered a mature market with significant demand for locally distributed data centers.

Product and Service Expansion

The acquisition is expected to accelerate the expansion of nLighten's portfolio of products and services tailored for the edge computing market. It will also offer customers a comprehensive solution with a broad network of data centers across multiple European locations.

