Virtus Unveils 300 MW Wustermark Data Centre Campus Just Outside Berlin

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Virtus unveils a massive 300 MW Wustermark Data Centre Campus near Berlin, showcasing green innovation and advanced tech.

Highlights

  • Phase 1 of the project covers over 350,000 square meters of land, with a projected operational date of 2026.
  • Sustainability is a core focus, with a commitment to transitioning away from diesel fuel and utilizing renewable energy sources.
  • The Virtus Wustermark Data Centre Campus is designed to meet the demands of new Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning workloads.

virtus 300mw wustermark datacentre campus outside berlin
Virtus Data Centres, a data centre owner-operator and part of the ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Group, has announced a EUR 3 billion project in Wustermark, Germany. Virtus stated that the Virtus Wustermark Data Centre Campus, located just 30 kilometres from Berlin's Brandenburger Tor, will set a benchmark in mega-scale data centre capacity for cloud and AI in Europe. This is the second Virtus Data Centre Campus announcement near Berlin this year, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: Virtus Data Centres Expands Into Europe With Berlin Campus




Virtus Wustermark Data Centre Campus Location

According to the official release, the Virtus Wustermark Data Centre Campus is located in the municipality of Wustermark and is 12 kilometres away from the city limits of Berlin.

Scale and Capacity

Phase 1 of the project, covering more than 350,000 square meters of land, is projected to be operational by 2026. It is designed to become one of Germany's and Europe’s largest-scale green data centre campuses. Virtus has announced that the campus will have a capacity of 300 MW of incoming power across two campus locations, making it suitable for hyperscale, government, and enterprise customers.

Sustainable Power Generation

The campus focuses on sustainability and renewable energy sources. It is adjacent to a major substation and takes advantage of electrical coupling to onshore wind farms, contributing to its power supply. The goal is to transition away from diesel fuel and utilize renewable energy options.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel to Source 23,000 MWh of Green Energy for Six Nxtra Data Centers

Technology and Innovation

Virtus said the campus is designed to meet the demands of new Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning workloads, as well as cloud computing needs. Virtus plans to make use of the waste heat generated by the campus to support the local municipality's project to develop a district heating distribution network for Wustermark. This is expected to have a positive impact on the local community and infrastructure.

Sustainability Goals

The project includes a collaboration with the grid operator to use renewable energy, aligning with Virtus' goal of achieving net zero emissions on all reportable activities by 2030.

Also Read: Telkom Indonesia Launches neuCentrIX Data Center in Bandar Lampung

The Virtus Wustermark Data Centre Campus project represents a significant investment in green data centre infrastructure and technology, aligning with the growing demand for data centre services in the Berlin Brandenburg region and Germany as a whole.

Expert Opinion

