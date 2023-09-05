NTT to Offer 5G Private Wireless Networks for Enterprises in Thailand



Japanese telecommunications company NTT has teamed up with Nokia to introduce private wireless networking solutions to over 3.2 million enterprises in Thailand. In a statement, the technology partners announced that private wireless networks would be deployed at enterprise business parks across Thailand, with a particular focus on sectors crucial to the country's economy, such as manufacturing, mining, healthcare, and education.

Revolutionising Industries with 5G Private Wireless

5G private wireless networks provide reliable high-bandwidth wireless connectivity and low latency crucial for Industry 4.0 applications, offering security and uninterrupted availability. They are ideal for connecting devices in remote or challenging industrial environments where Wi-Fi may not be sufficient.

According to the statement, this partnership aims to create an agile environment for Thai enterprises, enabling them to fully leverage Industrial IoT, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence.

Cutting-Edge Nokia Solutions

The collaboration includes deploying Nokia's networking solutions, including the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and the industrial digitalization edge platform, MX Industrial Edge (MXIE).

This joint effort combines NTT and Nokia's technology and resources to provide Thai enterprises with a suite of digital technologies available as a service. These technologies support use cases like digital twins, real-time video analytics, and machine vision, along with pre-integrated industrial devices and a range of applications.

Driving Growth and Sustainability

NTT in Thailand emphasized the potential of this initiative to drive productivity, efficiency, and worker safety by enabling automation, robotics, and digital transformation solutions.

This deployment by NTT is a step towards propelling Thailand into the era of digital transformation, enhancing business operations, and ensuring a safer and more productive future for industries across the nation.