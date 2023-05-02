Virtus Data Centres Expands Into Europe With Berlin Campus

Virtus Data Centres, a leading data centre operator part of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, has announced its first expansion into continental Europe with the construction of its new data centre campus, Virtus Berlin1. The campus is set to be located in Berlin, Germany, and will be operational by 2026.

Strategic Location of Virtus Berlin1 in Berlin, Germany

Berlin is one of the fastest-growing markets in Europe, making it a strategic location for the expansion of Virtus. The new data centre campus will be built in Marienpark Berlin, a hub for emerging technologies (including KI-Park Deutschland) and home to a broad community of businesses that utilize AI, critical infrastructure, and additive manufacturing.

Collaboration with Investa to Develop Virtus Berlin1

Virtus Berlin1 will consist of four buildings, with a minimum of 90 MVA of incoming power, and will offer a range of hosting and cloud services for hyperscale, government, and enterprise customers. Virtus has partnered with Investa, a real estate development company, to develop Virtus Berlin1.

Investa has over 20 years of experience in international data centre development as the former e-Shelter development team and will provide local knowledge to help accelerate Virtus' expansion into the European market.

Sustainable Practices through Partnership with Marienpark

Virtus Berlin1 will be connected to the waste heat distribution system provided by Marienpark, a collaboration between Investa and GASAG. Virtus Berlin1 is part of Virtus' wider European expansion plans, which aims to meet the increasing demand for data centres across the continent.