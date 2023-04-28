EdgeCore Expands Data Center Campus in Mesa, Arizona

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data centre developer, owner, and operator, has announced the expansion of its data centre campus in Mesa, Arizona, located in the greater Phoenix area. The company also revealed that it has received the Green Building Initiative's Green Globes for Existing Buildings certification for its sustainable building best practices implemented in the initial data centre on the campus.

Air-cooled design to reduce water usage

EdgeCore has implemented an air-cooled design in its data centres in Mesa, which includes an ultra-efficient closed-looped chilled water system with a benchmark water usage effectiveness (WUE) rating below .01 L/kWh. This sustainable initiative reduces water consumption, which is an increasing concern in several states, including Arizona. The design decision was made with both the environment and customers' total cost of ownership in mind, as it benefits both parties.

Future capacity and customer requirements

When completed, EdgeCore's campus in greater Phoenix will support a minimum of 200 MW of critical load, meeting both current and future customer requirements. The campus will offer 1.1+ million square feet of space, which will be LEED and Energy Star-designed, enabling the facility to be eco-friendly while also meeting customer requirements. The site already has access to low-cost utility power and is close to multiple long-haul fibre routes operated by regional and national carriers, providing reliable and low-latency connectivity to key cloud regions.

Sustainability and tax incentives

Due to its sustainable design, EdgeCore's data centres in Mesa have qualified for two separate tax incentives from the State of Arizona, resulting in 20 years of cost savings for customers. The first 10-year incentive includes sales tax and use tax exemptions at the state, county, and local levels on qualifying data centre equipment purchases and labour services. The second incentive, also for 10 years, is exclusively for data centre operators who build facilities using green building standards.

Green Certification

The Green Building Initiative's Green Globes for Existing Buildings is a nationally recognized green rating assessment and certification system. EdgeCore's PH01 data centre was verified through an onsite project walkthrough to verify implementation and documentation across six performance areas: ESG Management, Site, Energy, Materials, and Indoor Environmental Quality. The certification confirms that EdgeCore has met the assessment criteria for sustainable building practices.