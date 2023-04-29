Reliance Jio 2.5GB Daily Data Plans Listed

Reliance Jio, one of the largest telecom players in India, has four prepaid plans that offer 2.5GB of daily data. These sorts of plans are not suitable for everyone. Only a handful of people choose such high daily data plans because most users now rely on broadband connections for heavy data needs. However, these plans deliver good utility to people who live in areas where fiber broadband services are not available. Today, we will be looking at the four prepaid plans from Reliance Jio that offer 2.5GB of daily data to customers.

Reliance Jio Rs 2999 Plan

The Rs 2999 plan is a long-term prepaid plan that offers a host of benefits. It comes with a validity of 365 days + 23 days, which makes it an ideal option for users who don't want to worry about recharging frequently. The plan offers 2.5GB of high-speed data per day, along with an additional 75GB of bonus data. Users can enjoy unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMS per day. The plan also includes additional benefits like JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.

Reliance Jio Rs 2023 Plan

The Rs 2023 plan is another long-term prepaid plan that offers excellent value for money. It comes with a validity of 252 days and offers 2.5GB of high-speed data per day, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Users can also enjoy additional benefits like JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity. This plan is ideal for users who want a long-term plan but don't want to spend as much as the Rs 2999 plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 899 Plan

The Rs 899 plan is a mid-range prepaid plan that comes with a validity of 90 days. It offers 2.5GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. Users can also enjoy additional benefits like JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity. This plan is perfect for users who want a plan with reasonable validity and a decent amount of data.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 Plan

The Rs 349 plan is a short-term prepaid plan that offers 2.5GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of 30 days, which makes it an ideal option for users who don't want to commit to a long-term plan. Users can also enjoy additional benefits like JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.

Note that all of the plans also make the customer eligible to receive the Welcome Offer from Reliance Jio, which enables them to consume truly unlimited 5G data.