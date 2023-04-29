Get Ready to Binge-Watch: New OTT Releases This Weekend

Get ready to binge-watch your favorite shows this weekend, as there are several great releases on OTT platforms. Citadel, Ved, Dasara, and Pathu Thala are just a few of the TV shows and films that will debut on platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5, and Prime Video. Additionally, Poniyin Selvan 2, also known as PS2, is a historical drama that will release in theaters.

OTT platforms have become the go-to option for people who want to save time by avoiding movie theaters and still enjoy their weekends. This weekend, the eagerly anticipated spy thriller series Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Maden, will debut on Prime Video. Ved and Dasra will also make their OTT debuts after Citadel's respectable box office performance.

So, whether you prefer action thrillers or romantic dramas, there's something for everyone to watch this weekend. Check out the list of OTT releases:

Citadel

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Maden star in this spy thriller series. Richard Maden plays Mason Kane, while Priyanka Chopra portrays spy Nadia Singh. The first two episodes of the series will air on April 28, with new episodes following every Friday through May 26. The trailer looks intriguing, and PeeCee's character is powerful and fascinating. Let's see how this spy thriller does with the audience.

Release Date: April 28, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dasara

Dasara is an action thriller starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh in key roles. The Singareni Coal Mine in Telangana serves as the focal point of the narrative, which also includes a love story, coal theft, and other elements. It also contains a social message and a caste politics angle.

Release Date: April 27, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Ved

Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh star in this tragic Marathi romance drama. Ritesh Deshmukh makes his directorial debut, and the movie is also produced by Genelia Deshmukh and features Salman Khan in a cameo role.

Release Date: April 28,2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

U-Turn

Alaya F stars in this supernatural drama as Radhika, who is tasked with investigating the mishaps occurring during a flypast of a specific U-Turn.

Release Date: April 28, 2023

OTT Platform: Zee5

The Good Bad Mother

This Korean drama follows the story of an ambitious prosecutor who, due to a catastrophic tragedy, develops the mentality of a child. He and his mother set out on a mission to mend their relationship. The drama stars Ahn Eun-jin, Ra Mi-ran, and Lee Do-hyun.

Release Date: April 26, 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

Pathu Thala

Actor Simbu, also known as Silambarasan, stars in this action thriller as a feared don who has built a network that is an impregnable fortress. Actors Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar also play significant roles in the Tamil movie.

Release Date: April 27, 2023

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Peter Pan & Wendy

A live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie's classic novel "Peter Pan," this story follows Wendy Darling, a young child who loves sharing tales with her brothers John and Michael. One night, a mischievous and magical boy named Peter Pan pays them a visit in their nursery and invites them to fly with him to Neverland.

Release Date: April 28, 2023

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Sweet Tooth 2

"Sweet Tooth 2" is the second season of the popular DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire. Starring Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, Naledi Murray, Neil Sandilands, and Marlon Williams, this season follows the aftermath of a devastating new wave.

Release Date: April 27, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Thuramukhan

"Thuramukhan" is a Malayalam historical play based on a play of the same name by Rajeev Ravi's father. The cast includes Senthil Krishna, Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Sudev Nair, Indrajith Sukumaran, Poornima Indrajith, Nimisha Sajayan, and Darshana Rajendran.

Release Date: April 28, 2023

OTT Platform: SonyLIV