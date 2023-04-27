Top Telugu Films to Watch on OTT Platforms: A Mix of Action, Thrills, and Drama

South Indian films, also known as Tollywood, have recently gained immense popularity with their blockbuster hits like KGF, Bahubali, Pushpa, and RRR. Telugu movies have a dedicated following both domestically and internationally due to their engaging storylines and A-list actors.

Furthermore, over time, OTT apps have evolved to dominate content streaming, and there are some notable Telugu films available on these platforms that are worth watching.

Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa, played by Allu Arjun, makes enemies as he climbs the corporate ladder of illegal red sandalwood smuggling. As authorities try to stop his illegal activities, there is bloodshed. The Sukumar-directed action thriller also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Karthikeya 2

Doctor Karthikeya, a Chandoo Mondeti production, is about a man named Karthikeya, played by Nikhil Siddharth, who is trapped in a web of lies and conspiracy. He sets out in search of fabled riches to clear his identity. Anupama Parameswaran, Srinivasa Reddy, and other renowned actors also appear in the film, which follows the mystical drama Karthikeya.

Where to watch: Zee5

RRR

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as the heroic revolutionist and British army commander who team up to overthrow a tyrannical tyranny. A fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home.

Where to watch: Zee5, Netflix and Disney+Hotstar

Narappa

The action-thriller movie, featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani, Rajeev Kanakala, and Srikanth Addala, is based on the land conflict of the 1980s that chiefly highlighted the caste system.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Evaru

Vikram investigates the death of a senior police officer who was allegedly raped before being murdered. While cracking the case, he uncovers mysterious and ominous realities. Regina Cassandra and Adivi Sesh play the lead roles in this Venkat Ramji-produced film.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video