7 Must-Watch Web Series Debuting on OTT in the Final Week of April

The digital platforms are working hard to keep us entertained as the cinemas prepare for some major releases in the final week of April. The web series debuting on OTT in the final week of April are certain to be some of the best releases so far this year, ranging from a funny Telugu drama to the much anticipated international spy thriller. Don't forget to look them up.

These online series will be available on OTT in the last week of April.

Vyavastha

A Telugu legal drama about a young attorney who takes on a ruthless lawyer to represent his ex-girlfriend. Starring Karthik Rathnam, Sampath Raj, Hebah Patel, and Kamna Jetmalani.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: April 28, 2023

Citadel

An American sci-fi action thriller about a global spy agency on the verge of collapse. Starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and other notable actors.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: April 28, 2023

Dr Romantic S3

A Korean romance medical drama about mentorship and standing up to authority for the benefit of patients. Starring Han Suk-kyu, Yoo Teon-seok, Seo Hyun-jin, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: April 28, 2023

Save the Tigers

A Telugu comedy-drama series about three middle-class men battling to keep up with their wives. Starring Abhinav Gomatam, Priyadarshi, and Chaitanya Krishna, and directed by Teja Kakumanu.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: April 27, 2023

Sweet Tooth S2

A US post-apocalyptic fantasy play about a viral pandemic that produces hybrid infants, with half-deer hybrid Gus searching for his mother in Colorado while Dr. Aditya Singh and Aimee work to safeguard hybrid sanctuaries and find a cure. The show stars Nono Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: April 27, 2023

The Nurse

A medical crime suspense thriller based on a true story about a newly hired nurse who suspects her coworker of being responsible for untimely patient deaths.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: April 27, 2023

The Good Bad Mother

A Korean emotional comedy-drama about an aspirational prosecutor who sets out on a journey with his mother to mend their relationship after a tragic accident. Starring Ra Min-ran, Lee Do-hyun, Ahn Eun-jin, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: April 26, 2023