Amazing Korean Sci-Fi Web Series to Watch on Netflix

Prepare to enter the world of science fiction! Korean media is abundant with original ideas and engrossing storytelling, ranging from dystopian futures to space adventures. Let's explore the captivating world of the top Korean sci-fi web series available on Netflix and discover the rising star of the genre on OTT platform.

If you're looking for your monthly K-binge fix, check out our list of the best Korean sci-fi web series available on Netflix.

Memories of the Alhambra (2018)

Memories of the Alhambra is directed by Ahn Gil-ho and centers on CEO Yoo Jin-woo (Hyun Bin), who travels to Spain to meet the developer of a groundbreaking augmented reality game. He teams up with Jung Hee-joo, a hostel owner played by Park Shin-hye, to unravel a sequence of sinister and perilous incidents in which he finds himself.

The King: Eternal Monarch (2020)

The King: Eternal Monarch, directed by Baek Sang-hoon, follows Lee Gon (played by Lee Min-ho), the fictional ruler of the Kingdom of Corea, as he travels into a parallel universe and encounters people identical to those from his past. Meanwhile, his malevolent uncle works to destroy him in both worlds.

Love Alarm (2019)

Love Alarm, directed by Lee Na-jung, is set in a world where an app makes your attraction visible to others within a 10-meter radius. Kim So-hyun plays young Kim Jo-Jo, who must choose between two men: the great man at college and her childhood best friend, both of whom "ring her alarm" but have very different approaches to love.

Live Up To Your Name (2017)

Live Up To Your Name, directed by Hong Jong-chan, centers around a traditional Korean physician from the 17th century named Heo Im, portrayed by Kim Nam-gil, who is transported to present-day Seoul and clashes with a young, upstart heart surgeon named Choi Yeon-kyung, played by Kim Ah-joong.

My Holo Love (2020)

My Holo Love, created by Go Nan-Do and directed by Lee Sang-yeop, tells the touching love story of Han So-yeon, a young advertising assistant with face blindness, portrayed by Ko Sung-hee, and Holo, a holographic AI assistant. They both realize that Holo is not a typical person, which makes their connection challenging.