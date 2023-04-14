April 2023 Releases on Disney Plus Hotstar: What to Watch

Film lovers and binge-watchers, get ready to pay back your Disney Plus Hotstar subscription with a fantastic lineup of April releases. From romantic comedies to comedic horror films, touching documentaries to mind-blowing Marvel blockbusters, Hotstar has something for everyone this month. So, prepare your popcorn and cosy blankets because there's a lot of fun to be had.

Check out the list of films and web series coming to Disney Plus Hotstar in April:

The Crossover

Based on Kwame Alexander's best-selling novel, this basketball-themed series follows a basketball-playing family pursuing their goals and overcoming obstacles. Release date: 5 April 2023

Romancham

A Malayalam horror-comedy film written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, featuring seven friends who accidentally summon a vengeful spirit. Release date: 7 April 2023

Tiny Beautiful Things

A Hulu limited series based on Cheryl Strayed's best-selling book, starring Kathryn Hahn as Dear Sugar, an anonymous advice columnist who offers guidance on love, bereavement, and other life difficulties. Release date: 9 April 2023

Go.EV

This video highlights Tata Motors' attempts to achieve India's goal of having 30% of all automobiles be electric by 2030. Release date: 10 April 2023

Rennervations

A four-part documentary series following Jeremy Renner and his team of contractors and artisans as they travel the world, helping underdeveloped communities with repair projects. Produced by Boardwalk Pictures. Release date: 12 April 2023

O Kala

A Telugu-language love drama film directed by Deepak Kolipaka, featuring Gourish Yeleti, Roshni Desai, and Prachi Thakur. Release date: 13 April 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania

The latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this film follows the exploits of Antman and the Wasp as they navigate the quantum realm to save the Earth. Release date: 18 April 2023

Suga: Road to D-Day

A documentary offering a rare look into the creative process of BTS member Suga as he prepares to release his solo album. Release date: 21 April 2023

Peter Pan & Wendy

A live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie's iconic novel and the 1953 animated feature, directed by David Lowery and introducing Wendy Darling to the story. Release date: 28 April 2023