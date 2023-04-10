April Entertainment Preview: Exciting New Releases on OTT Platforms

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Upcoming releases in April across both theatrical and OTT platforms. The highlights include Gumrah, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Jubilee, Mrs. Undercover, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, and Citadel. These releases feature a diverse range of genres.

Highlights

  • April will be a busy month for the entertainment industry with significant releases across both theatrical and OTT platforms.
  • Jubilee, a new period drama series by Vikramaditya Motwane, will debut on Amazon Prime Video on April 7.
  • Citadel, a new spy drama created by the Russo Brothers and starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.

Follow Us

April Entertainment Preview: Exciting New Releases on OTT Platforms

April is shaping up to be a busy month for the entertainment industry, with significant releases across both theatrical and OTT platforms. Theatrical releases, such as Gumrah, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan, are expected to be highlights.

Also Read: 6 Feel-Good Romantic Movies on Netflix for a Cozy Evening

For those who prefer to stay at home, the OTT space has an array of exciting content to offer.

Jubilee

On April 7, Amazon Prime Video debuted Jubilee, a new period drama series by Vikramaditya Motwane inspired by the heyday of Indian film. The 10-episode series boasts a star-studded cast, including Ram Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, with the first five episodes airing on the debut date and the remaining five episodes airing on April 14.

Mrs Undercover

On April 14, ZEE5 will release Mrs Undercover, a spy comedy starring Radhika Apte, Rajesh Sharma, and Sumeet Vyas. Directed by Anushree Mehta and written by Abir Sengupta, this film marks Apte's second consecutive direct-to-digital release after Netflix's Monica, O My Love, directed by Vasan Bala.

Also Read: Latest English OTT Releases You Don’t Want to Miss

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

Netflix will premiere Tooth Pari: When Love Bites on April 20, a vampire drama series starring Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari. The series, directed by Pratim D. Gupta, features a talented cast that includes Sikander Kher, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Adil Hussain.

Citadel

Finally, on April 28, Amazon Prime Video will release the first season of Citadel, a new spy drama created by the Russo Brothers and starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. It is reportedly the second-most expensive television programme ever made, behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Overall, April promises to be an exciting month for viewers of all genres, with a diverse range of content releasing across various platforms.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments