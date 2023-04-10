April Entertainment Preview: Exciting New Releases on OTT Platforms

April is shaping up to be a busy month for the entertainment industry, with significant releases across both theatrical and OTT platforms. Theatrical releases, such as Gumrah, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan, are expected to be highlights.

For those who prefer to stay at home, the OTT space has an array of exciting content to offer.

Jubilee

On April 7, Amazon Prime Video debuted Jubilee, a new period drama series by Vikramaditya Motwane inspired by the heyday of Indian film. The 10-episode series boasts a star-studded cast, including Ram Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, with the first five episodes airing on the debut date and the remaining five episodes airing on April 14.

Mrs Undercover

On April 14, ZEE5 will release Mrs Undercover, a spy comedy starring Radhika Apte, Rajesh Sharma, and Sumeet Vyas. Directed by Anushree Mehta and written by Abir Sengupta, this film marks Apte's second consecutive direct-to-digital release after Netflix's Monica, O My Love, directed by Vasan Bala.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

Netflix will premiere Tooth Pari: When Love Bites on April 20, a vampire drama series starring Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari. The series, directed by Pratim D. Gupta, features a talented cast that includes Sikander Kher, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Adil Hussain.

Citadel

Finally, on April 28, Amazon Prime Video will release the first season of Citadel, a new spy drama created by the Russo Brothers and starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. It is reportedly the second-most expensive television programme ever made, behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Overall, April promises to be an exciting month for viewers of all genres, with a diverse range of content releasing across various platforms.