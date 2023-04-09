6 Feel-Good Romantic Movies on Netflix for a Cozy Evening

Netflix offers a variety of genres, including feel-good romantic movies that are perfect for a cozy and soothing evening at home. These movies tell heartwarming and honorable stories, and feature big-name stars like Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon, Vicky Kaushal, and others. To help you choose, we've picked six romantic comedies currently available on Netflix.

Here are the six feel-good love stories available on OTT:

The Royal Treatment

Izzy, a hairstylist from New York, is given the opportunity to work at a royal wedding, but finds herself falling for the charming prince. This comedy film stars renowned actors such as Laura Marano, Mena Massoud, and Phoenix Connolly, and is directed by Rick Jacobson.

Falling Inn Love

Gabriela wins a contest and becomes the owner of a rundown hotel in New Zealand. She teams up with a kind contractor to renovate the property, and finds love along the way. This romantic comedy stars Adam Demos, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Christina Milian, and others, and is directed by Roger Kumble.

Plan A Plan B

A matchmaker and an advocate with opposing personalities cross paths, and we get to see whether opposites attract or repel. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh in essential roles, and is written by Rajat Arora and directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

A Perfect Pairing

Lola, an executive of a winery in LA, is drawn to an Australian sheep property by her work ethic. She starts working there as a ranch hand and falls in love with a local. The movie stars Victoria Justice, Adam Demos, Craig Horner, and other well-known performers in lead roles, and is directed by Stuart McDonald.

Your Place or Mine

Despite having completely different personalities, Debbie and Peter are great friends. Peter offers to look after Debbie's teenage son so she can pursue her long-held desires, and as they spend more time together, their friendship turns into something more. This movie stars Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, Zoe Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Jesse Williams, and others, and is directed by Aline Brosh McKenna.

Love Per Square Foot

Sanjay and Karina get married for financial reasons so they can buy their first house in Mumbai. As they navigate their new lives together, they start to develop feelings for each other. The lead roles in this Hindi film are played by Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar, and it's directed by Anand Tiwari.