5 Indian Webseries Available on OTT That Are Completely Safe to Watch With Family

OTT showrunners are facing intense pressure to capture the attention of their subscribers due to the growing interest in new web series. Unfortunately, some writers and producers have resorted to using gratuitous profanity, avoidable nudity, and demeaning character designs in an attempt to captivate audiences. As a result, watching web series with family on TV has become nearly impossible, and even well-known film actors have followed suit with inappropriate content.

In the current environment, finding safe entertainment among the massive collection of programs available on digital platforms has become more challenging than ever. However, for those still searching for high-quality programming, here is a list of five uplifting Indian web shows that are family-friendly and perfect for a soothing watch on OTT.

Mind the Malhotras

This television sitcom follows the antics of a married couple and their three children, who become worried about the stability of their marriage after witnessing their friends' divorces. Seeking professional help, they undergo counseling, which hilariously uncovers various secrets about their marriage. The main characters in this show are played by Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, and Denzil Smith.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Yeh Meri Family

Set in 1998, this series follows the life of a 12-year-old boy growing up in a typical Indian home. The focus is on the many feelings he has for his family and how those feelings change depending on the circumstances he encounters with them. The main actors in this series are Vishesh Bansal, Mona Singh, and Akarsh Khurana.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Aam Aadmi Family

This program accurately depicts the stereotypical Indian family, with a diligent father, a cultured mother, a grandmother who enjoys gossip, and two grown children navigating middle-class life as best they can. The show features actors such as Chandan Anand, Lubna Salim, and Brijendra Kala.

OTT platform: Zee5

Home

This series depicts a family's bond being tested when they receive an eviction notice from the authorities. Being a middle-class family with limited finances, they must struggle with everything they have. The main actors in this series are Amol Parashar, Annu Kapoor, and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

OTT platform: MX Player

Happy Family Conditions Apply

This Hindi comedy series follows four generations of the Dholakia family living together under one roof. As they learn to live with each other's idiosyncrasies and craziness, they create a harmonious and happy family. The ensemble cast includes actors such as Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Julka, and others. The series was directed by Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video