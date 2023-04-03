Great Indian Biopics That Are Available on Disney Plus Hotstar

With biopics, we can delve deeply into the lives of well-known people and national heroes. It tells several previously unknown tales that are novel to the listener. A few significant events and the individuals who shaped them were shown in Indian cinema. Some people celebrate courageous deeds and success tales. The amazing stories these Indian biopics on Disney Plus Hotstar convey make them must-watches on OTT.

Also Read: Enjoy These Highly Regarded Indian Spy Thriller Films on OTT for an Engaging Experience

The top Indian biopics on Disney Plus Hotstar are listed here.

Super 30

Anand Kumar, an IIT applicant and mathematician from Patna, works his way to success before directing the Super 30 programme. He was praised for mentoring underprivileged pupils in a culture that values profit over education. Hrithik Roshan plays the lead in the biographical Hindi drama. The movie's director was Vikas Bahl.

83

The Indian cricket team defeated the two-time World Champions West Indies on June 25, 1983, making history in India. The team, led by Kapil Dev, restored India to the forefront of international cricket. The Hindi movie, which Kabir Khan directed, features notable performances by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and others.

Also Read: Explore the Top Hindi Mystery Thrillers Available on OTT Platforms Now

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

It focuses on MS Dhoni, a Ranchi lad with aspirations of playing cricket for India, and his secret story. However, after working for the Indian Railways to appease his father, he ultimately pursues his goals. Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher, and other well-known actors appear in the Hindi sports drama. Neeraj Pandey and Mathur Goswami directed the film.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Milkha Singh, also referred to as the Flying Sikh had to face many agonising challenges in order to win the title of world champion. The Hindi movie, which Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directs, stars Farhan Akhtar, Japtej Singh, and Divya Dutta.

Neerja

Follows the brave actions of Neerja Bhanot, who puts her life in danger to defend the other passengers from hijacked terrorists. On September 5, 1986, Pan Am Flight 73 was supposed to arrive in Karachi, Pakistan, after departing from Bombay, India. In the Ram Madhvani-directed Hindi biopic, Sonam Kapoor plays Neerja Bhanot.

Also Read: Nature and Animal Documentaries on OTT Similar to All That Breathes

Sanju

The movie follows Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt's struggles in his personal life, including his battles with drug addiction and jail time. Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Vicky Kaushal play the title characters in the Hindi movie. Rajkumar Hirani directed the movie.