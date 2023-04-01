Nature and Animal Documentaries on OTT Similar to All That Breathes

In a short time, All That Breathes, an Oscar-nominated documentary by Shaunak Sen, has made waves from Cannes to Los Angeles. It is based on the lives of two brothers who have devoted their entire lives to saving black kites, and it is a tale of unwavering bravery and unmatched humanity.

We have engrossing films that deal with related topics if you love animals and want to watch them on OTT.

All That Breathes

The one-and-a-half-hour-long documentary follows the selfless, tenacious, and group efforts of two brothers, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, and their cousin, Salik Rehman, who rescue and care for black kites and other birds in Wazirabad, Delhi.

Over the previous 20 years, they reportedly treated over 20,000 birds, gradually receiving money from both domestic and foreign sources.

Dancing With the Birds

Who doesn't enjoy admiring the sky and how it seems like a picture when a vast flock of birds is in charge of it? The 51-minute documentary Dancing With the Birds, which Emmy-nominated filmmaker and producer Huw Cordey directed, premiered on Netflix in October 2019. Stephen Fry served as the documentary's host, director, and writer. It puts a lot of emphasis on the mating behaviour of several exotic birds.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

David Attenborough, a biologist and natural historian, narrates the Netflix documentary, which follows the spectator through various stages of his work and career while emphasising how the earth has changed and evolved over the past few decades.

Additionally, it goes into great detail regarding how the earth could continue to decline and the prompt actions that can stop that from happening. The documentary is available on Netflix.

Miracles of Nature

Miracles of Nature, a hidden gem available on Amazon Prime Video, allows you to "discover a variety of global natural wonders, landmarks, and landscapes. Glaciers, volcanoes, cave networks, jungles, mountain ranges, and other spectacular landscapes are all included in the book."

There are two seasons, each with 13 episodes (each episode lasts about 30 minutes), available on the streaming service with a subscription.

America the Beautiful

Michael B. Jordan is the narrator of America the Beautiful, available on Disney+ Hotstar.

According to IMDb, "Our perception of America's amazing natural beauty and abundant fauna is incorrect. Due to its unusual geology, the forces of nature are pushed to their limits, altering the landscape and posing fresh difficulties for living." Six episodes make up the first season, which debuted in 2022.