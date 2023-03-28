Enjoy the Newest and Best With These Popular Indian Web Series on OTT

Trends drive today's world, and everyone bases their decisions on the current prevailing viewpoint. Things are not all that different in the realm of entertainment. The finest movies and web series to watch are typically those that are popular on OTT platforms. Time is so precious that it would not be worth wasting on uninteresting entertainment. Nonetheless, what is popular at the time will almost never let you down.

For the finest desi entertainment experience, check out these popular Indian web shows on OTT.

Rocket Boys

This is the most recent instalment of our ranking of popular Indian web shows. Brilliant men like Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai significantly impacted Indian history. Moreover, they bestowed priceless treasures to the nation's future. This sweeping historical drama was written and directed by Nikkhil Advani and starred by Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saba Azad, and other well-known actors.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Taj: Divided By Blood

Taj Split by Blood illustrates the rise and fall of many generations of the Mughal monarchy. The three sons of Akbar are engaged in a treacherous political fight, a love triangle, and the icy cruelty of the empire. The Christopher Butera-produced Hindi-Urudu series prominently features Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

OTT platform: Zee5

Farzi

On this list of web series featuring Bollywood film stars, this one has the highest rating. An artist is persuaded to carry out a high-stakes swindle. He is, however, also being pursued by a task officer who wants to get rid of his threat. This Hindi thriller series, directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, stars Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, and others in the key parts.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu helps the wealthy and well-known handle their problems. He can quickly find a solution to any issue, but his own ex-convict father is the one he cannot manage. This gripping thriller, which is based on the television show Ray Donovan, stars renowned actors in pivotal parts, including Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Happy Family: Conditions Apply

Four generations of the Dholakia family reside in one house. The family learns to live with each other's idiosyncrasies and craziness. Among the ensemble cast of the Hindi comedy series are Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Julka, and others. Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia directed the series.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Anger Tales

Four people, each with a unique story to tell, appear to share the same problem-solving strategy. The Malayalam television series, which Prabhala Tilak directs, features Madonna Sebastian, Suhas, Bindhu Madhavi, and Sriram Reddy Solasane in the key roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Night Manager

This thriller film, which stars the always attractive Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Shobita Dhulipala in the key parts, will be very compelling. A night manager challenges a risky armaments dealer with a secret purpose. Who will prevail in the dangerous game is the central conflict. Next week, watch the action live.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar