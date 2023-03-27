OTT Record: 5 Most-Watched Online Series in India

The Indian OTT market has never been more vibrant, and during the past two to three years, content-driven projects have taken centre stage. The programmes are now hosted by A-listers from the nation's many film industries, and the positive critical reception has inspired many artists and filmmakers.

Also Read: 10 HBO Programmes You Should Watch Before They Are Removed From Hotstar

Below are some of the most-watched online series in India now.

Farzi

Farzi, a popular current Amazon Prime Video production from Raj and DK, debuted in February 2023. Amol Palekar and Kay Kay Menon also appear in the web series, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. At the end of its run, it is predicted that 37.1 million viewers would have watched it.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was Ajay Devgn's first OTT release, premiering on Disney+ Hotstar in March 2022. Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, and Ashish Vidyarthi are among the actors who co-star in this version of the popular British television programme Luther. There are plans for a second season.

Also Read: Get Ready to Binge These Netflix Movies and Web Series This Week

Mirzapur Season 2

The first season of Mirzapur, one of India's earliest web series, developed a cult following for its unrestrained narrative style. The second season of the Prime Video programme premiered in October 2020 and starred, among others, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyendu Sharma. A whopping 32.5 million people watched the second season, and the third is probably going to be released this year.

Panchayat Season 2

Panchayat Season 2 is a heartfelt drama that debuted on Amazon Prime Video in May 2022. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Chandan Roy are among the ensemble cast's leaders. According to reports, the season's conclusion was pretty depressing, and 29.6 million people watched it. When the third season will be available on the streamer is unknown.

Also Read: Catch These Online Shows That Are Debuting on OTT This Week in March

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, is a Disney+ Hotstar programme on this list. Tripathi, Deepti Naval, Jisshu Sengupta, and Kirti Kulhari served as the hosts of the 2020 production. This season's eight episodes of the legal thriller, adapted from a British programme of the same name, last between 45 and 60 minutes apiece.