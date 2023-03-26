Catch These Online Shows That Are Debuting on OTT This Week in March

The debut of intriguing new web series on OTT platforms is set for this next week, which will be jam-packed with entertainment. With this selection of engaging material, March should come to a successful conclusion. Therefore, expect these online series with anticipation because they won't give you a dull moment in the near future. Read on to learn what web series are debuting on OTT this week in March without further ado. Enjoy an enjoyable bingeing marathon!

Also Read: 8 Films That Are Coming to OTT This Week in March

The web series available on OTT this week are listed below.

Hunter Tootega Nahi, Todega

ACP Vikram is determined to locate a missing woman among the gloomy lanes of Mumbai's underworld. Unfortunately, this problematic mission causes him to alternate between his past and future. This series also has Esha Deol, Chahat Tewani, Rahul Dev, and veteran actor Suniel Shetty in supporting roles. Alok Batra and Prince Dhiman directed this series.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: 22 March 2023

Tu Zakhm Hai- Season 2

Between Kavya Grewal, a hostage, and Viraj Trehan, her captor and a crime boss, a tragic love story blossoms. Donal Bisht and Gashmeer Mahajani play pivotal parts in the story. Shashwat Rai and Vishwas Sharma wrote this Hindi crime romance series.

OTT platform: MX Player

Release date: 23 March 2023

Also Read: Ramzan 2023: 5 Series to Watch During This Holy Month

The Night Agent

A low-level FBI agent named Peter Sutherland works in the White House basement. He has to answer a phone that never rings as part of his employment. Then one day, an unexpected call causes that to alter, placing him and everyone around him in peril. This crime drama, directed by Seth Gordon, features Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 March 2023

Invisible City

While looking for his daughter, Eric gets caught up in a conflict between the human and mythical worlds. Yet when he emerges from the holy waters, he reveals his true self. Based on Brazilian legend, this bizarre series stars Marco Pigossi, Alessandra Negrini, Jessica Cores, and others in pivotal parts of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 March 2023

We Lost Our Human

A funny interactive comedy adventure that follows the amusing antics of two house pets, a cat named Pud and a dog named Ham, who awaken to find that all humans have mysteriously vanished from Earth.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 March 2023

Also Read: Check Out These Top Trending Web Series on Netflix for an Entertaining Watch

Waco: American Apocalypse

In the early 1990s, a mentally ill guy founds a cult in the USA that propagates very perilous religious doctrines. Due to the cult's deadly and radical beliefs, a 51-day gunfight with American Federal Agents eventually occurs.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 March 2023

Who Were We Running From?

A woman who has experienced trauma in the past is perpetually on the move and perceives everyone as a potential threat, much like a fugitive with her daughter. This Turkish drama series features Melisa Sozen, Eylul Tumbar, Musa Uzunlar, and other notable starring ladies.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 March 2023

Succession - Season 4

The Logan family owns the largest media and entertainment conglomerate in the world. But when their father leaves the business, everything in their life changes. This Jesse Armstrong-penned drama features significant performances from Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and other actors.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 26 March 2023

Also Read: 6 Intriguing Malayalam Thriller Movies Available on OTT

Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield

When a horrific murder occurs, Detective Maik is forced to return to his hometown. However, when he begins to reveal his past traumas while doing the investigation, he realises that he is in a dire situation. This German crime thriller series stars renowned actors, including Miel Matievi, Odine Johne, Marc Hosemann, Ella Lee, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 March 2023